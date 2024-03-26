The price of cocoa is skyrocketing. On the New York Stock Exchange, the price rose above $10,000 per tonne for the first time, a fourfold increase compared to last year, amid fears of shortages. The price increase of the Easter egg remains limited, but the chocolate letter will become much more expensive. That's how it is.
Ton Voermans
Latest update:
26-03-24, 20:33
