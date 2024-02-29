Pihkala encourages women to propose on leap day. “Either you get a spouse or skirt fabric,” she knows.

in Helsinki resident Marja Pihkala celebrates her fourth engagement day with her husband today. However, the couple has been married for almost 16 years already.

“It always causes confusion. The reason is, of course, that I proposed to my husband on February 29, 2008, the day of the escape,” says Pihkala.

Kosia Pihkala already caught up with her husband on the previous leap day in 2004, without success.

“I didn't really get an answer from my husband then. He just freaked out about it, because apparently he didn't know about the whole tradition.”

According to tradition, on Leap Day, a woman gets to propose. If the man does not agree, he has to buy his suitor a skirt fabric.

On the other once in 2008, the mother-in-law, i.e. the man's mother, intervened and called Pihkala on a leap day.

“The mother-in-law screamed into the phone that tomorrow is your day, that you have to propose. He was worried if we would ever get married,” Pihkala recalls.

Later, the mother-in-law thanked Pihkala for being active in the matter.

The man did not give a direct answer to the proposal the second time either, but the next day he returned to the matter.

“The man said he thought that August 20, 2008 would be a great wedding day. We got married then,” says Pihkala.

Marja Pihkala teaches how to make national costumes. In the picture, the man is wearing the Karelian Johannes costume and he himself is wearing Kauhava's old costume.

Pihkala no longer remembers whether she received skirt fabrics from the man after the first proposal. However, the man may have bought skirts and other fabrics later. Or “at least be involved” in choosing a suitable skirt in the store.

HS wrote earlier today from a fabric store in Kerava, which gives a discount on skirt fabrics in honor of Leap Day. It has been bringing male customers to skirt fabric shops for decades.

Pihkala teaches how to make national costumes for her job and has made costumes for herself and her husband. He also made the wedding dresses himself.

“My husband is not a man of suits, but he agrees to wear suits made by me. I made the wedding dresses from denim.”

Leap day, like the wedding day, the couple usually celebrates by going to a restaurant to eat. Then the couple's two dogs, four cats and six African dwarf hedgehogs will be waiting at home. Pihkala says that the man helps take care of the pets while he is on teaching trips on the weekends.

Pihkala also appreciates the man's calmness and thoughtful nature.

“He is not a sudden boy. That's the reason I wanted to marry him. And why we are still together.”

Pihkala encourages young and older women to propose on leap day. Otherwise, he encourages couples to get married.

“When you propose on Leap Day, you get either a spouse or skirt fabric. It's worth it.”

For Pihkala, getting married was more emotional than practical.

“Marriage was a guarantee that both are serious. Maybe I'm too old to take it too lightly.”

Pihkala's dream is to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband.

“We will be ninety then. That's a good goal.”

ESCAPE DAY in the western calendar, February 29 is generally celebrated every four years.

A day is added to a leap year so that the calendar seasons match the astronomical seasons. The Earth's rotation around the sun takes about six hours longer than 365 days.

Leap years are years divisible by four. Leap day is not celebrated in years divisible by one hundred, except if the year is divisible by four hundred.

Until the end of the 1990s, leap day was celebrated in Finland on February 24.