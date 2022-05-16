• There is a different love, an infinite love towards great and great things in life, as if a person adores a noble person, and woos him, and is unable to exclude him due to the breadth of its meanings, and the multiplicity of his approaches, as if a person loves honor, strives to rise to his goals, and reaches his paths, so he cannot reach his highness. His status, love is not extinguished, and the noble and honorable person does not get tired of striving.

• There is a sacred love that descends from light, and its source is the light, the light of the heavens and the light of life. It is that love that a person has for his mother, so he does not know how to love, nor how to apologize, and she does not get tired of it, in most cases, she is the one who explodes this love in life. Because her love is heavy, and neither a storyteller nor a seeker can reach him, it is something of altruism, tenderness, responsibility and sacrifice, and not complaining, and it is not possible to exchange roles. Ola, and the crown was the role model, and the guiding light.

• There is a love that is specific to the place, a love that the members of the body translate quickly, so you cannot enter your city or your country, unless the pulse accelerates, and the heart dances like a white dove, then things calm down in the soul, and you see that you have changed, and you become like one who was wet with rain or breathed the perfume of dawn or prostrated Thankful for people’s sleep, the night has gone crazy, with a tear of thanks.

• There is love that you can separate among good people. You try with what you can, and what you cannot, to distribute to the honorable, the honest, the trustworthy, the patient and the chaste. They are many, and their good and their actions are many.

• There is love that you want to give to the brother, so that the friend wins it, which is like the brother that your mother did not give birth to. The advantage of this love is that it eases the burden and eliminates worry, relieves the stumbling foot, and strengthens your right hand, and when you want it to make your joy light, you will find it there.

• There is a love that is incurable, which is good in its beginning, and perhaps evil in its end, if it is empowered, and dominates, and does not overcome desires, nor the love of possessiveness and lust. If this love overwhelmed it, it spoiled its vegetation, burned its roots, and burned it.

• There is absolute love, wandering, the space of knowledge, and digging questions, sometimes it clings to the light of the heavens, and sometimes to life, and the brilliance of its colors, and sometimes it wants to follow silence, like a dervish swimming in its shadows, far from its misguidance, and sometimes we find it in salvation, and sometimes it ignores us, and it We must in turns, He does not let us pass quickly or haphazardly before he is assured of the good in us, and many times, we want to catch him and he flees through the fingers, like scattered water, this love is what is sought, and he is groped in the journey of man filled with love, that universal word The barrier, which does not accept collection, but distributes some of its things to us, to help us on the path in this short life.