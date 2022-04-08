Reynosa tamaulipas.- a maquiladora located in the city of Reynosa was the place of cupid, a couple of workers fell in love and got engaged to join in marriage in front of their peers.

The commitment of love became viral in minutes through different social networks, because Juan Marcelo asked his girlfriend to marry himnow future wife in the maquiladora where they both work and where they met.

This love story was born in the maquiladora “Springs México”, Juan Marcelo asked his beloved to marry him with red and white balloons and a cardboard with the legend Marry me!

Thanks to the help of his co-workers and the Human Resources department, Juan managed to ask Beatríz Adriana to marry himwho said yes.

Co-workers were present at the engagement who celebrated the upcoming union of the happy couple.