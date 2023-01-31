KLab Games announced the closure of Love Live! School Idol Festival, the historic rhythm game for mobile devices based on the famous franchise, which has been in business for almost ten years now. Shutting down the servers will happen next March 31 at 9:00 in the morning (Italian time). The game was originally launched in 2012 in Japan, about a year later in the West.

Love Live! School Idol Festival will close shortly before celebrating its 10th anniversary, but will soon be supplanted by a new title, Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE! currently in development.

All tickets and gems will be spent before the end of the service and cannot be imported into the new game.

Source: Bushiroad Street Gematsu