Love | “Let’s all be the way we are” – Tinja-Riikka Korpela celebrates the 10th anniversary of love with her girlfriend Emilia Rinnee

How is Tinja-Riikka Korpela humming?

Very well thank you. I’m on vacation in Canada visiting my sister’s family. I have been able to forget the game stuff and do completely different things with my sister’s children.

You left Tottenham after two seasons. In May, you told Yle that you’ve had a good time in London and something revolutionary would have to happen in order for you not to continue at Spurs. Did something revolutionary happen?