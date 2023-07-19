This evening, Wednesday July 19, for the period Destination love at 21.25 on Rai 1 comes the movie Love, cooking and curry ( The Hundred-foot Journey ), directed by Lasse Hallstrom And produced by Steven Spielberg And Oprah Winfrey .

the plot

Madame Mallory is an internationally renowned chef, owner of a restaurant which is the culinary reference point of Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val, a village in the south of France. There Kadam familywho emigrated from India, decides that this is the ideal place to open Maison Mumbai, a family run Indian restaurant. Initially, Madame Mallory’s fierce protests against the new restaurant which is only thirty meters away from hers, give rise to a heated battle between two opposing conceptions of cooking and life: on the one hand, that of Madame Mallory, serious, austere and refined, on the other, the colourful, full of flavors and emotions of Manish Kadam, the talented Indian chef. Two completely different ways of thinking and cooking, which though they will soon meet in a magical fusion between two realities that will manage to coexist happily, turning the rivalry into a great success.