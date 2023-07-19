Everything you need to know about the comedy with Helen Mirren and Om Puri aired tonight on Rai 1
This evening, Wednesday July 19, for the period Destination loveat 21.25 on Rai 1 comes the movie Love, cooking and curry (The Hundred-foot Journey), directed by Lasse Hallstrom And produced by Steven Spielberg And Oprah Winfrey.
the plot
Madame Mallory is an internationally renowned chef, owner of a restaurant which is the culinary reference point of Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val, a village in the south of France. There Kadam familywho emigrated from India, decides that this is the ideal place to open Maison Mumbai, a family run Indian restaurant. Initially, Madame Mallory’s fierce protests against the new restaurant which is only thirty meters away from hers, give rise to a heated battle between two opposing conceptions of cooking and life: on the one hand, that of Madame Mallory, serious, austere and refined, on the other, the colourful, full of flavors and emotions of Manish Kadam, the talented Indian chef. Two completely different ways of thinking and cooking, which though they will soon meet in a magical fusion between two realities that will manage to coexist happily, turning the rivalry into a great success.
the cast
Here is the full cast of Love, cooking and curry:
- Helen Mirren it’s Madame Mallory
- Om Puri is Abbu “Papa” Kadam
- Manish Dayal is Hassan Haji Kadam
- Rohan Chand is Hassan Kadam
- Charlotte Le Bon it’s Marguerite
- Amit Shah is Mansur Kadam
- Farzana Dua Elahe it is Mahira Kadam
- Dillon Miter he is Mukthar Kadam
- Pandya air is Aisha Begum Kadam
- Michael Blanc he is the mayor
- Clement Sibony it is Jean-Pierre
- Vincent Elbaz it’s Paul
- Shuna Lemoine she is the mayor’s wife
- Juhi Chawla it’s Ammi “Mama” Kadam
The cycle Destination love
The cycle Destination love includes a series of sentimental films and TV movies, which also feature variations on the love theme: Unexpected loves blossom during trips to idyllic destinations and surprising encounters are born around good food. The proposed journeys are also inner journeys through time: the protagonists they become aware of their feelings and find themselves againlearning to fully live in the present.
