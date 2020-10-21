Highlights: A student went missing in Bareilly on October 17

The family members accused the young man named Bilal of carrying the daughter in a laughable manner

Householders have public photos of Bilal living as a Hindu

Bilal is seen wearing sandalwood and tilak on his forehead in pictures, Kalawa used to tie his hands

Hindu organizations protest outside police station, outpost incharge suspended due to negligence

Bareilly

The case of Love Jihad has now come to light in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. It is alleged that a Muslim youth implicated the woman by becoming a Hindu. The family members say that the young man used to apply sandalwood on the forehead and tie thick kalava in his hands to prove himself a Hindu. The woman got caught in his bluff.

The girl’s father has filed a case against Bilal Ghosi of the area, his mother, sisters including Bilal’s Hindu friends Shivam Sharma and Vishal. Police is investigating the case. Police say the girl’s location was found in Haldwani.

Bilal is 8th failed, girl was doing B.Sc.

The case is of the fort area. It is alleged that Bilal had read till the seventh with the young woman. In the eighth year, he failed and quit his studies and joined hands with his father in the milk business. The girl continued her studies. She was doing B.Sc and was also doing computer course.

Two years ago, family members accused Bilal of molesting

Two years ago, the girl’s family members had also accused Bilal Ghosi of molesting her daughter. The police then gave up warning against Bilal instead of registering the case. After the girl’s disappearance, the family has now accused the police that if the police had acted then their daughter would have been safe.

‘Bilal lived as a Hindu’

The girl’s family members alleged that Bilal had befriended Hindu boys. He used to show himself as a Hindu. Used to go to the temple, tied a thick kalava in the hand and also applied sandalwood tilak on the forehead. The family members have accused the girl of seducing her.

Lathi charge on Hindu organizations, garrison incharge suspended

On the information, many Hindu organizations reached outside the police station and started creating uproar. Police had to be lathi-charged to control Hindu organizations. Seeing the escalation after lathicharge, police officers suspended the policemen including the outpost incharge.

The alleged video of the girl surfaced

The police assured him of action. After the matter escalated, an alleged video of the student has surfaced. In which the student has said that she is adult and has gone with Bilal on her own free will.