Highlights: After the implementation of the anti-conversion ordinance, questions are being raised about a case related to Bijnor

A boy in jail under the same law for 10 days when he roams with a 16-year-old girl from another religion

The girl’s father says that he did not complain, the girl said – she went of her own accord

Shadab Rizvi, Meerut

After the implementation of the anti-conversion ordinance in UP, questions are being raised about a Bijnor case related to it. A boy has been in jail under the same law for 10 days after merely walking with a 16-year-old girl from another religion. The girl’s father says he did not complain. However, in one video, he was seen to describe the police action as correct. At the same time, the boy’s family is calling him a minor.

According to Dhampur police, the accused took the girl with him. The boy kept telling his name something else. She returned home when the girl came to know her real name. An FIR was lodged against the boy against the girl’s father’s tahrir under the Protection of Children from Conversions, SC-ST and Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Some people were seen beating Shakib in the video

Actually, a young man has been in jail under this law for ten days on charges of taking a girl of another religion with a changed name. However, the girl and her father initially denied Love Jihad’s allegation and questioned the police action. Here, the police say that the action was taken on the basis of questioning of the girl and complaint of her father.

Meanwhile, another video has surfaced in which some people are beating the accused Saqib, after which SP Bijnor Dharamvir Singh has given instructions to take action after the FIR lodged by Shakib’s family on Friday. A team has been formed under the leadership of SP Dehat.

Saqib hid his identity

In fact, some youths had beaten Saqib and handed him over to the police, accusing him of driving away a 16-year-old Dalit girl in Dhampur in Bijnor district on 14 December. According to Dhampur police, Saqib took the teenager along. Saqib hid his identity from the girl and kept his name as Sonu.

Police said that she returned home when the teenager came to know the young man’s real name. According to the police, an FIR was registered against Saqib under the Protection of Children from Conviction, SC-ST and Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act against the girl’s father Tahrir.

Father said, no complaint

However, the girl’s father has previously stated in front of the media that he had not made any complaint against Saqib to the police. He said, ‘I trust my daughter. I have been the head of the village. The current head has done all this to my disrepute. He made the video of my daughter also.

Meanwhile, another video surfaced on Friday of the girl’s father in which he is justifying his claim of police action. It is said that Saqib tried to drive away his daughter by becoming Sonu. The police supported him.

The girl said- I went on my own

Earlier, the girl has also told the media that people of mine and Saqib had made a video. Love was referring to the case of Jihad. I went on my own wish. There was no pressure on me.

At the same time, Shakib’s family told the police that he is a minor. He is 17 years old, while the police are describing him as adult. Dhampur police say that family should give evidence of being a minor.