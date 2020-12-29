Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, the vice president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Shia cleric, said on Tuesday that this cannot happen if someone in Islam is marrying a boy or girl of another religion. By the way, no one can stop the one who is getting married in any way, but this marriage cannot be done with Shari. Islam does not allow this.

Maulana Javvad, who came to the title of Majlis held in Agartar’s Tomb at Gwalatoli, told reporters that there is a one-sided talk in the case of Love Jihad. In the new law, permission has been asked from the District Magistrate, but only one party is getting permission. When there are already laws for prevention, there was no need for it. Saying things like love jihad, hate jihad is wrong.

Investigation should also be conducted through ED

Maulana Jawwad said that he is confident of the CBI that it will investigate with full transparency and justice against Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi and others. The CBI is now investigating the allegations related to the sale, purchase and transfer of Waqf properties in Kanpur and Prayagraj. A lot of effort has been made for this investigation. All rely on the investigation and transparency of this agency. He said that the disproportionate assets should also be investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

No restriction on corruption in Waqf

Maulana Jawad said that corruption in Waqf is still not banned. The board has been dissolved and its entire responsibility rests with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). That which should be controlled is not.

No mosque on the ground found in lieu

Maulana Jawad said that the land given in lieu of Babri Masjid cannot be a mosque at that place. By the way, if someone is building a mosque, it is a mosque but it cannot be called a mosque in lieu of it.

Karbala pain as well as medicine

Before the conversation, Maulana Javvad, while heading the Majlis-e-Quarter of Marhum Syed Armaan Rizvi, said that Karbala is both pain and medicine. When you hear the mention of Karbala, forget the sorrow and remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions. In the Majlis, Kabir Zaidi, Munsif Ali Rizvi, Syed Faisal Rizvi, Qamar Abbas were present.