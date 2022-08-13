Love | Janne Suoniemi and Laura Kortelainen met in a hardware store, but love didn’t ignite until six years later: “The conversation started with Bauhaus jokes.”

Janne Suoniemi and Laura Kortelainen celebrated their wedding in mid-August in Lempäälä.

Janne Suoniemi and Laura Kortelainen met at the same summer workplace, but true love didn’t start until years later. The couple managed to build a working relationship and a private house, even though they worked in different cities.

Janne Suoniemi, 30 “We were At Bauhaus at the same time as a summer worker in 2013. Laura was at the cash register, I was a salesperson at the drive-in. We got to know each other a bit. I asked Laura out, but she didn’t go. I didn’t know he was in a relationship then.