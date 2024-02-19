Tuesday, February 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Love | Jaakko Perälä organizes weddings for others that he himself would have wanted

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Love | Jaakko Perälä organizes weddings for others that he himself would have wanted

Jaakko Perälä, who loves nature, has been involved in several weddings where outdoor recreation plays a central role. Picture: Anna Valli

There is no need to have a hundred guests and Karelian roast at a wedding if it doesn't feel like your thing. Wedding photographer Jaakko Perälä helps his clients make an important day memorable with a recipe that deviates from tradition.

Jaakko Perälä regrets his wedding.

Not that he married his spouse, but how the day was celebrated.

The wedding was celebrated in 2015 in a typical Ostrobothnia party venue. According to tradition, Perälä was supposed to see his future wife for the first time on the wedding day, just after the initiation. Beforehand, he had imagined himself to be a relaxed and calm groom, but on the morning of the day of the celebration, he woke up overwhelmed by emotions: he had a compelling need to tell his spouse how much he loved her.

See also  Animals | About 200 whales have died after stranding on a beach in Tasmania

#Love #Jaakko #Perälä #organizes #weddings #wanted

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Former NASA chief scientist: The “Hope Probe” discovered unexpected phenomena on Mars

Former NASA chief scientist: The “Hope Probe” discovered unexpected phenomena on Mars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result