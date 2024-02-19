Love | Jaakko Perälä organizes weddings for others that he himself would have wanted

Jaakko Perälä, who loves nature, has been involved in several weddings where outdoor recreation plays a central role.

There is no need to have a hundred guests and Karelian roast at a wedding if it doesn't feel like your thing. Wedding photographer Jaakko Perälä helps his clients make an important day memorable with a recipe that deviates from tradition.

Jaakko Perälä regrets his wedding.

Not that he married his spouse, but how the day was celebrated.

The wedding was celebrated in 2015 in a typical Ostrobothnia party venue. According to tradition, Perälä was supposed to see his future wife for the first time on the wedding day, just after the initiation. Beforehand, he had imagined himself to be a relaxed and calm groom, but on the morning of the day of the celebration, he woke up overwhelmed by emotions: he had a compelling need to tell his spouse how much he loved her.