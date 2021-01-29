DANI Dyer has finally revealed her son to the world, and it appears his name is a nod to his Spanish roots.

Reality star Dani paid tribute to her mum’s Spanish heritage and named her first born Santiago, the Spanish translation on Saint James.

The Love Island 2018 winner, 24, announced that the adorable newborn had already been affectionately nickmaned ‘Santi’.

Dani’s grandad, who she affectionately calls ‘Bruv’ is from Majorca and mum Jo even had a Spanish-Cockney themed wedding when she tied the knot with Dani’s dad Danny Dyer in 2016.

Dani used her podcast with Danny to share her baby son’s name.

She told fans in a pre-recorded voice memo: “I know you’re all probably wondering what we’ve called him. There’s been a lot of assumptions going on, some are actually really funny to be fair, but his name is Santiago.

“I know a lot of you are probably thinking ‘What ?!’ but that is his name but we are going to be calling him Santi.

“I think it sounds nice on the birth certificate.”

Dani and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence welcomed their baby boy on Saturday, sharing the happy news online a day later.

Earlier on Tuesday Dani’s mum Joanne Mas joked her daughter’s newborn baby was called ‘Jose Pepito Kanye Mas-Dyer Kimmence’.

Joanne shared a sweet poem alongside a snap of her grandson and joked Kanye could be a ‘beautiful name’ for him.

Joanne wrote: “WELCOME TO THE WORLD MY DARLING JOSE PEPITO KANYE MAS-DYER KIMMENCE. (But your not allowed a Tottenham bib incase you get it dirty). I am so proud, blessed, & absolutely over La Luna.

“What a beautiful name this could be.”