The new episode of Love Island Italia conducted by Giulia De Lellis has reserved many surprises: let’s see together what happened last night, protagonists Monica, Yuti, Denis and Giulietta

The format conducted by Giulia De Lellis continues with several twists, even if the program does not seem to satisfy fully i viewers: yesterday’s episode also reserved some interesting ideas that could change the balance between the competitors.

Juliet in bed with Denis, while Monica confronts Yuri

Yuri and Monica they seem to have reached a turning point: the boys thus decide to look for a comparison, all in the way private obviously. The choice, however, does not seem to have pleased Denis who, to take revenge and vent his jealousy, thinks well to involve Juliet by visiting her under the covers.

Read also: Giulia De Lellis will host the reality show Love Island Italia?

In the meantime, the competitors are made aware of the love room: a place where couples from the program will be able to vent their passion.

He thinks about surprising the viewers Manuel who, with a sudden change, promises Yulia a dinner but in the meantime decides to choose Giulietta for an outing to two.

Yuri destabilizes the group

The group seems cohesive in considering Yuri a problem: the boy presented himself in the wrong way, putting his bolder side.

To awaken her interest think about it Monica: the boy, with his confident and decisive attitude, sees in her a sort of “feminine Yuri”. Different things they accumulate the two, starting from difficult past they have had to face.

Denis, definitely jealous of this approach, he eagerly awaits a confrontation with Monica: according to Denis, Monica wants to keep his foot in two shoes, keeping him warm but without excluding Yuri.

An attitude that infuriates him: the quarrel degenerates e Monica finds herself crying for the fight