The ITV2 British reality show ‘Love Island’ will return is definitely returning to Mallorca this summer.

Filming of the ever-popular show was suspended last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series will be filmed at a luxury villa on the outskirts of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, where 12 single men and women will live in isolation from the rest of the world, but under the glare of around 80 cameras for two months in a bid to find love.

Over the last few months the program producers reportedly considered several new locations for this year’s ‘Love Island’ series but in the end they decided to return to Mallorca.

“All the necessary Covid protocols have been put in place for contestants and crew, “according to The Sun newspaper.