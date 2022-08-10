This spring, almost no one could ignore Maud. With her participation in Farmer seeks wife she loosened her tongues, especially through her openness and directness. She was discussed in various programs and Angela de Jong even wrote several columns about the love candidate of farmer Evert. Eventually the spark flew and in the last episode it became clear that the two even had far-reaching plans. “I will be living there very soon. I have already canceled the lease,” she said at the time. “I am really very happy. I think it’s great,” she continued.

The love between the two seems to still be there, according to a photo that Yvon Jaspers now shares. For the program Our farm she started her own small-scale farm. She will experience farm life herself. And she got help from last season’s power couple: Maud and Evert. In the photo, the two pose with a broad smile together with the presenter of the program that gave them love.