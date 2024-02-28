Yesterday, our Governor of Sinaloa, Dr. Rubén Rocha Moyavisited Home and, as always when he comes, he brought good news converted into works with social meaning.

In this way, the rehabilitation of the pavingwith Hydraulic concreteof the Blvd. Antonio Rosales in the section from Blvd. Agustina Ramírez and Blvd. Pedro Anaya.

This is a work that means the investment of almost 32 million pesos with nearly 14 thousand square meters that include dirt roads, pavementsidewalks and that comes to rehabilitate a very important area in terms of mobility and security for the city of The Mochis.

This rehabilitation has as its deepest meaning the social meaning that the 4T gives to its actions and public policies that are aimed at solving real problems of the population.

It is very important to comment that, in Ahome, the State government, led by our Governor, Rubén Rocha, has active work for 200 million pesos that includes drainage, rehabilitation of roads and highways to tourist sites, among many others, which means the creating a better environment for families.

On the other hand, yesterday the first stage of the Justice Center for Women in Ahome was also inaugurated, a work that symbolizes the commitment of the Fourth Transformation to walk in the sense of true equality and, above all, in a sense of peace construction where the eradication of violence against women is a requirement.

This center, which is the 68th to be built in the country (almost double the number in 2018) and the 3rd in Sinaloa, signifies the understanding we have in the Fourth Transformation that true peace will only be possible in the to the extent that women and children can live free of violence and that all efforts are necessary until the purpose of a true Revolution of consciences is achieved where machismo has no place.

Thus, this center, which has been a joint effort between the federation, the state and the municipality, exemplifies the fact that in the 4T we know that the eradication of violence against women is everyone's job.

In this way, our governor is the best example in Sinaloa of what it means to live under the principles of the 4T, and that, as our president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, says, “Love is paid for with Love,” well, Sinaloa was The first state that universalized the program for people with disabilities, doubled, with state resources, the Bienpesca, and we only need to take a look at its state work plan to realize that all of them have as their origin of planning and execution, a need and demand. expressed by the people of Sinaloa.

Thus, now that I have requested my definitive separation from the mayor's office of Ahome, I have nothing but gratitude to the federation and the state government because, Ahome, in communion with the principles of the fourth transformation, has managed to be among the safest places, We are advancing with a determined step in terms of drainage and drinking water, paving and, in itself, municipal public services, which has made us an attractive municipality for investment, as indicated by the industrial plants, hotels, housing developments, hospitals and projects. commercials that have found in Ahome an option for their development and progress with justice for the most valuable thing we have at Ahome… its people.

More from the same author: