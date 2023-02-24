Félix abused Zulimar’s trust and caused the end of their relationship. How was the sad scene of him in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Lies have consequences “At the bottom there is room”! Félix and Zulimar’s relationship came to an end in chapter 163 of the América TV series. A sad and unexpected scene marked an important point in this ‘venecharapa’ love story that has enchanted fans since the beginning of the ninth season. And it is that the “guachimán” of Nuevas Lomas abused her trust and gave her a gift with bad intentions, something that the Venezuelan maid later realized and made her disappointed and that led her to make the tough decision. What happened between the boyfriends?

Felix’s lies come to an end

Felix He has always been a man dedicated to his work, but also a flirtatious person. In Nuevas Lomas, the residential security guard has always taken the opportunity to compliment the ladies who usually pass by, but this became a problem since Zulimar came into his life and became his crush. .

In order not to be discovered by the watchful eye of his lover, the ‘guachimán’ gave him a special necklace and lied to him that it was something related to romance, when in fact it was designed to make noise when walking. And it is that ‘Juelix’ gave it to him just to know when he was around, in order to flirt with a lady who passed by him.

But when Don Gilberto spoke to Zulimar about the true purpose of the necklace, she felt more than disappointed in her partner and without thinking about it anymore she went to face him to end him, calling him a “mojonero”. And it is that this time Felix really not only manipulated her girlfriend, but also ridiculed her.

Who plays Felix and Zulimar?

Félix Panduro has appeared in all the seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio” and is played by the Peruvian actor Carlos Ramon Solano Arevalo.

Liz Mariana Godoy (Zulimar) and Carlos Ramón Solano (Félix) in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: GLR

In the ninth season of the series, actress Liz Mariana Godoy joined the cast as Zulimar Rodriguez Bricenoa Venezuelan maid who works for a wealthy family and who ends up being the love interest of ‘Juelix’.