For the couple, the music has definitely changed in the space of a couple of months. What happened to the two who were supposed to get married?

It didn’t go as they had hoped, the story that seemed to have reached a very positive turning point. There had been talk of marriage, the completion of a very important step for the couple, but something went wrong. It seems that a definitive end has been reached for the relation between the actor of Sea Out and his beautiful companion.

In fact, there are not just rumors between the two: it really is over. Between Artem Tkachuk And Joy D’Ambrosio there are no more orange blossoms on the horizon. Last summer, the actor of Sea Out he had asked her to marry him, and she had announced on Instagram with the caption “I said yes,” showing the ring on her finger. The couple, therefore, had reached an important evolution in their relationship.

In an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’, Artem also declared that he was deeply in love and happy with her. A scenario that seemed the sweetest and most romantic possible for the couple. Something seems to have changed only in the last few weeks. Some fairly clear signs seem to confirm the end of their story.

They both stopped following each other on Instagram and they deleted the photos in which they appeared together from their posts published on social media. Certain details, which we know how much they are worth and how important they are as small as they are, suggest a possible break between the two. A year after the marriage proposal, everything is over between the actor and Gioia D’Ambrosio, sending up in smoke those announcements about the wedding and their great love to be officially sealed.

Neither of them confirmed or denied the rumours that have already sparked the Fan Curiosity. Their last social media activity dates back to last May. In recent months, the couple has often been at the center of gossip columns. The wedding was announced with enthusiasm a year ago with a story on Instagram.

Artem comes directly from the Middle Ages

Respect is not shown like this, ignoring a girl who is equally engaged, a man is someone who is able to maintain a friendship with other women without thinking about anything else. Artem you are 23 years old and it’s 2024 wake up pic.twitter.com/3N50bsfb5O — g (@zendayal0vebot) April 12, 2024

Recently, however, Artem took part in Beijing Expressand his behavior has generated controversy. It’s April, during the broadcast, and the actor refused to sleep with his traveling companion, Megan Ria, just so as not to worry Gioia: “I have a wife and I don’t want her to get strange ideas by watching the program,” he said. For the couple, however, the music has definitely changed in the space of a couple of months.