After having been in therapy because he believed he was going through problems, Jimmy ended his relationship with Alessia, Diego Montalbán’s daughter, because he feels that they are not going to amount to anything in their relationship. The youngest Gonzales knows that he is innocent in the incident that occurred at the corporation with Remo; However, Alessia voted to have her lover fired.

What happened between Jimmy and Remo?

Jimmy realized in ‘At the bottom there is room’ that Remo was hatching a plan with him to be able to take Alessia away from him and win her back. Given that, the youngest of the Gonzales did not hesitate to confront him, an argument that ended in a lie by ‘Mike’s’ nephew pretending that ‘Charito’s’ son had hit him severely, leaving him with a neck injury.

