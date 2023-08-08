During the Qatar 2022 World Cup, despite the fact that the Mexican soccer team failed to even qualify for the round of 16, the fans allowed themselves to smile at the technical flashes of a player who, in the opinion of experts and others not so much, He would not return to Mexico, because after the World Cup he would go directly to Europe.
However, the months passed and that famous offer never came for the footballer in turn, whose name is Alexis and his last name is Vega. He had to stay to continue fighting in the Mx League, and under the command of the Serbian Paunovic he managed to maintain the level. He was one of the best players in the regular season, and although things didn’t work out for him in the league, he wasn’t a ghost either. So much so that Chivas he put a very high price on it when it arrived tigers to ask about him, because they were convinced that their jewel was for the old continent.
However, prior to the start of the 2023 Apertura tournament, Alexis Vega suffered an injury that took him away from the courts. He returned earlier than expected, but his football seemed to leave him on the hospital stretcher, as Alexis Vega has never been the same.
His game drop was such that the Serbian Paunovic gave the board the green light to negotiate again. Those in long shorts deeply regretted not accepting the million-dollar offer from Tigres, who had put twelve million on the table and which they despised thinking that Alexis Vega was up for more.
Guadalajara fans have not only lost faith in the player, but in the last hours they have thrown everything at him due to his physical appearance, which, in the opinion of many, is overweight. Something that, in modern football, takes away a lot, taking into account that the game is becoming more athletic every day.
