Love is over! Alessia Montalbán accepted her father’s offer: she will go to study in Spain, so she will leave her relationship with Jimmy. The reason was that she feels insecure about her cooking and the chef thinks that it is the best way for her to win back her trust. This is because Diego’s daughter suffered a crisis while she was cooking and she felt that her food could make people sick, after her accident with the prawns.

Although Alessia began to doubt, finally, she will be able to fulfill her dream by studying haute cuisine; however, she will have to make a great sacrifice. For his part, Jimmy felt confident, since he felt that after his mother-in-law accepts his relationship with Alessia, he would no longer have any problems; but Alessia had to choose between his and her career.