The tenth season of “At the bottom there is roomHe came to TV to show us how Jaimito and Alessia’s romance would continue after their passionate kiss on Christmas Eve. Many fans of the Peruvian series doubted their courtship and chapter 8 seems to have marked its end.

As we have seen, their relationship was kept secret to avoid a new confrontation between the families. The youngest of the Gonzales expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation and demanded that he appear publicly. After a heated discussion, he learned that his girlfriend would choose to travel abroad, leaving her property behind her. VIDEO: America TV