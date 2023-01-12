Although in social networks, cases circulate where they show that, in love, there is no age difference, one of the cases in trends, was eThe alleged marriage of a 19-year-old boy and his 79-year-old wifewho have shared recordings of how their union has grown by spilling honey, but the most impressive thing is the reaction that a video posted on the internet can have.

through the account of @Giuseppe D’anna, on TikTok, They share daily moments full of love, anecdotes, important situations, and above all, they capture memories, they steal the hearts of Internet users, for this reason, they already have more than 2.3 million followers.

The love story, at first, was believed to be formed by a 19-year-old boy, who proposed to his partner, a 79-year-old retired lady, for which they were filled with criticism, in each clip published.

The truth behind the relationship with a difference of more than 50 years

In the first instance, Milina Gatta and Giuseppe D’Anna, went viral on digital platforms, by showing a supposed romance, although they shared videos with scenes full of love and affection, where it seems that they are going moving forward in your love relationshipInternet users created hypotheses that the story was not real,

It was in May, last year, when they drew attention, because despite more than 5 decades of differences, the boy claimed that the elderly woman was “his soul mate”, at that time, Internet users believed that he was taking advantage of the lady’s money, since she supposedly has a fortune.

After savoring success on TikTok, the couple has created controversy, since in images they are seen kissing, dancing, and living moments full of love.

The truth behind the protagonists of the love story was exposed by the woman, in an interview for the Italian Alici Come Prima, through her YouTube account, “Alici Come Prima”, she reported that Actually, her name is Carmela, and that the young man is his grandson, who decided to share on the TikTok platform, the moments that he lives with his grandmother.

The woman pointed out that she was not aware of the videos, one day a neighbor suddenly arrived, who told her the reaction of social network users, upon seeing the scenes, the lady could not believe the great impact it had, since they all believed that they were spouses, when it came to normal moments in which they showed their union of affection, although later, they began to create jokes, such as an alleged pregnancy, which, he also does not understand that many began to write reviews, but it is only about a love of grandmother and grandson.