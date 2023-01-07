Mexico.- After all that has been experienced in sinaloa because of the capture of Ovidio Guzmán in culiacana photograph of the apparent wife of the son of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán began to circulate.

In the early hours of yesterday, Thursday, the entire state of Sinaloa woke up between shooting and destruction in various parts of the city, after a criminal group made a type of “protest” for the second capture of Ovidio, alias ‘El Ratón’ in Culiacán.

We recommend you read…

It should be noted that the first time the son of Joaquin Guzman Loera In Sinaloan lands, the armed groups subjugated the citizens by burning all kinds of vehicles and attacking with intense shooting against the authorities, a fact that was recorded in the history of the country as an act of crime known as the ‘Culiacanazo’.

For this reason, between the panic and terror of that Black Thursday of 2019, the population was terrified yesterday by the loud detonations and looting of cars that not only occurred in Culiacán, but throughout the state.

We recommend you read…

Behind the culiacanazo 2.0 throughout Sinaloa, millions in the Mexican Republic have shown concern and have sent strength to innocent people, just as curiosity arose about the life of this figure of the drug trafficking.

Therefore, an old photograph of Ovidio Guzmán and his wife, Adriana Meza-Torresbegan to spread in social media and various media.

Adriana Meza-Torres is nicknamed as ‘The new queen of the Sinaloa Cartel’, a name that has gained popularity in the last hours after the capture of her husband Ovidio in Culiacán at the hands of the National Guard.

It is important to emphasize that the wife of ‘El Raton’ is supposedly the daughter of a well-known operator of ‘The Mayo Zambada’who died in 2007, so Adriana is considered the successor to Emma Coronel, wife of ‘El Chapo’.

In the touching photograph, Ovidio Guzmán can be seen dressed in a hat and a checked shirt with white lines while embracing his wife, who looks beautiful with curly hair, light makeup and a low-cut beige blouse.

The couple in love took this photograph during their youth, which is why many have assured that they look attractive and make a beautiful couple.