Advances of the Wednesday 6 October episode of Love is in the Air which will air around 16:50. After Men and Women, Friends of Maria De Filippi and the GF Vip strip. What will happen to Serkan and Eda today? Deniz convinces Yildiz, Ceren and Ferit to take a little vacation so as not to think about the problems and events of recent days. But they do not know that the same destination will have been chosen by Selin and Serkan. Let’s see together.

Love is in the Air airs on Channel 5, from Monday to Friday. The timetable has shifted from 3:30 pm at 16:50. The television series set in Istanbul stars actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel (Serkan and Eda). The advances of today, October 6th they say that Aydan made sure that Selin and Serkan take them a few days of vacation and go in the same place where are they staying Eda, Deniz, Ceren and Ferit. Some interesting news is expected.

Love is in the Air, the plot

To And from there is nothing left to do but forget Serkan: so accepts Deniz’s proposal and, with her friends and girlfriends, she goes some day on vacation. Same thing they’ll do though Selin and the Bolat. The couple will go to the same place where the gang already is: Aydan has a hand in it. It will be a mini vacation that will have some interesting implication. in the meantime Engin wishes much a son and develops one strategy to convince Piril.

Engin wants a child

Engin would like much a son. Thus overcome the misunderstanding, the partner of Bolat tries to get Piril to accept the idea. But the redhead doesn’t want to know. So, thanks to Serkan’s suggestion, Engin is ready to put in place his strategy: pretend to be him contrary to expand the family to push Piril to take the first step. And in the meantime Ayfer and Melo are faced with Erdem, ready to move to their home: all “thanks” to the bet that Eda and Leyla’s friend have lost.

Mini vacation for Eda, Deniz, Ceren and Ferit

Deniz, in love with Eda, can’t see hers loved like this nervous and tense about the situation. So he suggests moving away from Art Life a bit. The young man convinces the Yildiz to go a few days outthe. Ayfer’s niece accept with enthusiasm also because they will come together with them also Ceren and Ferit. The situation for the engaged couple is not the most optimistic: the return of Selin fto make Ceren and i jealous quarrels are the order of the day

Aydan’s trap

The four young people have intend to enjoy the vacation and don’t think about sad things. But fate doesn’t want Eda and Serkan to stay apart. And in fact here is that the Bolat, in the company of Selin, ahad the same idea choosing it same place. How is it possible? He thought about it Aydan to hatch the plan and make find, Once again, Eda and her son together. Serkan will begin to remember Eda? The advances tell that something interesting will happen, to begin with, thealtercation between Serkan and Deniz.

Love is in the Air, the cast

Here are the main protagonists of the cast of Love is in the Air. And from Yildiz and Serkan Bolat are respectively played by Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin. Neslihan Yeldan (Aydan Bolat), Bige Önal (Selin Atakan), Ismail Ege Sasmaz (Kaan Karadag), Evrim Dogan (Ayfer Yildi), Anil Ilter (Engin Sezgin), Cagri Citanak (Ferit Simsek), Elcin Afacan (Melek Yücel), Melisa Döngel (Ceren Basar). Ali Ersan Duru (Efe Akman). İlayda Çevik (Balca Koçak).

Love is in the Air, where and when to see it in streaming

Where to stream the bets of the romantic TV series that is set in Istanbul? Episodes are also available on Mediaset Play. It will therefore be possible to recover the episodes of Love is in the Air in streaming on the service offered by Mediaset channels.