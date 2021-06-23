Advances to the episode of Love is in the Air on Wednesday 23 June. What will happen to Serkan and Eda today? The Bolat helps Eda and the two spend the night together embraced. Yildiz manages to stop the capricious singer who wants to leave and solves the problem of her “mother-in-law”.

Love is in the Air airs on Channel 5, from Monday to Friday, at 15.30. In the television series, set in Istanbul, they play Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel (Serkan and Eda) the two young actors who are already so loved by the public. Let’s see the previews of today, June 23rd.

Love is in the Air, the plot of today’s episode

Read also: Love is in the Air, advances June 21: Eda saved by Serkan

And from wants give up and is willing to apologize to both the customer and Serkan, but really the architect decide to give her a hand to finish the job. The two spend thereat night hugging on the sofa. There Yildiz is decisive to solve the problem with the capricious artist: then the flower girl did dedication to his “mother-in-law”.

Serkan to help Eda

And from has challenged Serkan and led i collaborators of the Art Life ad “mutiny” to their boss. But even with their collaboration it is impossible Bring to completion of the assignment which was entrusted to you by Mr. Fikret. The Yildiz is forced to surrender. He will apologize to both Seekan and the customer. But at that point the architect, struck by the girl’s perseverance, decides to help her to finish the task assigned to her.

Serkan and Eda spend the night embraced

Only late at night on job is finished. Serkan is about to go away, but when it is ready for bring Eda home realizes that the flower girl is asleep on the sofa. He tries to wake her up but she sleeps soundly, indeed, when she feels the Bolat next to her, yes snuggles up between his arms. At that point Serkan decides to spend the night like this. Upon awakening the Bolat experiences a whirlwind of feelings and emotions unleashed by that nocturnal embrace, which he decides to tell Seyfi Aydan’s right arm.

Eda wands the singer Sevda

It may interest you: Love is in the Air, previews today June 18: Eda and Serkan, romantic night under the stars

Also And from when he wakes up he realizes the feelings that are being born towards her boss and “boyfriend”, but then she immediately gets back to work. When the artist Sevda will arrive in the house not it will be for nothing satisfied of the result and is ready to leave. Engin and Piril I’m very disappointed and worry about that defeat. Eda takes courage, reaches the star and the wand. What will happen? The artist backs off and even takes Eda on stage for a song.

Eda resolves Aydan’s trauma

Eda goes to Bolat house to persuade Serkan to join the party of the customer and realizes that Aydan has need help: his “mother-in-law” suffer from agoraphobia and for this reason it fails to go out not even since gate of his house. She will carry out her plan: with the excuse of making her headache go away, blindfold her and will force her to go out on the street, all with approval and the emotion of Seyfi.

Love is in the Air, the cast

Here are the main ones protagonists of the cast of Love is in the Air. Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat are respectively played by Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin. Neslihan Yeldan (Aydan Bolat), Bige Önal (Selin Atakan), Ismail Ege Sasmaz (Kaan Karadag), Evrim Dogan (Ayfer Yildi), Anil Ilter (Engin Sezgin), Cagri Citanak (Ferit Simsek), Elcin Afacan (Melek Yücel), Melisa Döngel (Ceren Basar).

Love is in the Air, where and when to see it in streaming

Where to look in streaming the episodes of the romantic television series which is set in Istanbul ?. Episodes are also available on Mediaset Play. It will therefore be possible to retrieve the episodes of Love is in the Air in streaming on the service offered by the Mediaset channels.