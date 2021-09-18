Advances of the episode on Saturday 18 September of Love is in the Air which will be broadcast extraordinarily on Saturday with a double episode, from 15:15 to 16:30. What will happen to Serkan and Eda today? Eda chased Balca who, at the architect’s house, was staging a betrayal. Then he spent the night with Bolat. What will happen? There is talk of marriage proposals and hysteria. Let’s see together.

Love is in the Air airs on Channel 5, from Monday to Friday. But today will be broadcast extraordinarily on Saturdays at 3.15 pm with a double bet. The television series set in Istanbul stars actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel (Serkan and Eda) foretells many twists. The advances of today September 18th they say that Serkan has to go to Paris: And from Yes will transform in a hostess And he will ask the Bolat from marry him. Incredible twists!

Love is in the Air, the plot

Read also: Love is in the Air, advances June 21: Eda saved by Serkan

And from, after kicked Balca out of Serkan’s house, spent one night of passion with the Bolat. He promised his beloved that al soon he will tell everything to the architect. After doing skip the Balca trip to Paris with his boss, la flower girl And ready to amaze the Serkan. What will happen? The advances tell of one marriage proposal. Indeed, two. And so pandemonium will happen.

Semiha “plays” with Eda

Semiha played with Eda. The old fox has tested the ground to see where its grandson came for the love of Serkan. Even to want steal of the documents inside the safe. And in fact Eda, with the help of Melo, tried to steal them, but her grandmother had foreseen everything and there Yildiz has been exposed. Now the grandmother expects her to abide by the pact.

Serkan doesn’t trust Melih

After “trap” dinner that Eda and Serkan they have spent in the same room, And from has made its steps. Has kicked out Balca from home of Serkan and spent a night of passion with his beloved. in the meantime the Bolat speaks clearly to Melih and openly tells him to leave Eda alone: Ayfer’s son himself is shrewd of obsession that the client of Art Life nurtures in against the Yildiz. And from, in fact, she is identical to the oilman’s beloved wife disappeared very young. Melih, now that Eda believes she is single again, intends to conquer her. But Serkan warns him: woe to touch Eda.

Eda and Serkan get married!

It may interest you: Love is in the Air, previews today June 18: Eda and Serkan, romantic night under the stars

The advances they say that Eda has a plan. Yes disguises as a hostess and, on the plane that should take Serkan to Paris, proposes to his beloved of marry her: the Bolat agrees in a rush. Then it will be the delirium with Semiha that yes will oppose strenuously, supported also from Ayfer and Aydan.

Love is in the Air, the cast

Here are the main protagonists of the cast of Love is in the Air. Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat are respectively played by Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin. Neslihan Yeldan (Aydan Bolat), Bige Önal (Selin Atakan), Ismail Ege Sasmaz (Kaan Karadag), Evrim Dogan (Ayfer Yildi), Anil Ilter (Engin Sezgin), Cagri Citanak (Ferit Simsek), Elcin Afacan (Melek Yücel), Melisa Döngel (Ceren Basar). Ali Ersan Duru (Efe Akman). İlayda Çevik (Balca Koçak).

Love is in the Air, where and when to see it in streaming

Where to stream the episodes of the romantic television series that is set in Istanbul ?. The episodes I’m available also on Mediaset Play. It will therefore be possible to recover the episodes of Love is in the Air in streaming on the service offered by Mediaset channels.