Advances of today’s episode, Friday 18 June, of Love is in the Air. What will happen to Serkan and Eda today? Bolat and Yildiz manage to reconcile Birol and Sevil and spend a romantic night together under the stars.

Love is in the Air airs on Channel 5, from Monday to Friday, at 15.30. In the television series, set in Istanbul, Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel (Serkan and Eda) play the two young actors who are already so loved by the public. Let’s see the advances today, June 18.

Love is in the Air, the plot of today’s episode

The stay in Antalya of the Art Life group was prolonged and complicated. The client Birol is divorcing and this is compromising the fsignature of the contract. Serkan and Eda they work to do reconcile the couple. Not only. The two young people spend one romantic night under the stars. And in the meantime Selin, Engin and Piril are worried: they fear that Serkan will do late at the ceremony of award ceremony.

Eda and Serkan act as peacemakers between Birol and Sevil

To Antalya yes you are complicating the whole situation. It seemed simple signing of the contract with Birol, but to complicate things the worsening of the quarrel of the customer with his wife. The two decided to to divorce: but to sign the contract, both must be signed! The Bolat has an idea and invites the couple having dinner with him and Eda. Serkan hopes his fake girlfriend will succeed persuade Sevil to change his mind. Speaking with the woman, Eda realizes that she is do you love still a lot Birol and convinces her to give to her husband another chance. Crisis passed and the couple is ready to sign the contract.

New assignment for Eda

Birol and Sevil they will ask Serkan that it is Eda to take care of the outdoor area of ​​their golf hotel: Bolat will not be able to refuse. The Art Life group hangs up the novelty with amazement: above all Selin and Piril that not they see of good eye the fact that Yildiz is conquering in addition to the Bolat, a relevant place in the company.

Eda and Serkan, romantic night under the stars

Serkan, back in the room, he has an idea of ​​where to spend the night, he arms himself with a backpack. And from she asks, curious, to take it with him. So the couple is ready to go to Gate of Apollo, a place rich in history and almost enchanted, from which see shooting stars. The Anticipations reveal that the two will go through the whole evening together staring at the starlit sky and then, in the morning, the two cool off under a cascade of water in the high mountains of Antalya.

Kaan goes wild against Serkan

Piril, Selin and Engin have no more news of Serkan and Eda: they are afraid that Bolat will be late for the award ceremony as the best Turkish professional of the year. But the day will reserve a Serkan and Eda ugly Announcements. The enemy” Kaan is ready to unleash her vengeance against the Turkish scion and initiates his plan. Many will show up at the event paparazzi intent on shedding light on the mysterious engagement contract between the flower girl Eda and the wealthy Serkan.

Love is in the Air, the cast

Here are the main ones protagonists of the cast of Love is in the Air. Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat are respectively played by Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin. Neslihan Yeldan (Aydan Bolat), Bige Önal (Selin Atakan), Ismail Ege Sasmaz (Kaan Karadag), Evrim Dogan (Ayfer Yildi), Anil Ilter (Engin Sezgin), Cagri Citanak (Ferit Simsek), Elcin Afacan (Melek Yücel), Melisa Döngel (Ceren Basar).

Love is in the Air, where to see it in streaming

Where to look in streaming the bets of the romantic television series which is set in Istanbul ?. Episodes are also available on Mediaset Play. It will therefore be possible to retrieve the episodes of Love is in the Air in streaming on the service offered by the Mediaset channels.