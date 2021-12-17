Advances of the episode Friday 17 December of Love is in the Air which will be broadcast around 16:50, after A Life, Men and Women, Friends of Maria De Filippi and the strip of the GF Vip. What will happen to Serkan and Eda today in the 157th Italian episode of the soap’s second season? Bolat, after having vented to Aydan, will apologize to Eda for her aggressive behavior. The architect will also have confirmation that Eda has not forgotten him.

Love is in the Air airs on Channel 5, from Monday to Friday at 16:50. The television series set in Istanbul stars actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel (Serkan and Eda). The episode of Friday 17 December and all the others are also available on Mediaset Infinity live streaming And on demand. What will happen to the two protagonists? The advances they say that Serkan he will have his work cut out with “his” women. The Bolat yes sorry to Eda of jealousy scene and will agree to try your hand at a competition with little Kiraz.

Love is in the Air, the plot

And from is fought and does not know if confess the truth about Kiraz to Serkan. Meanwhile, the Bolat, after having had a confrontation / misunderstanding with Aydan, the will apologize. The small one Kiraz will have a new clash with the owner of Art Life that it will end with a challenge.

Misunderstanding between Aydan and Serkan

Serkan goes to Aydan to let off steam. He believes that Eda have another man. Instead Aydan, convinced that the son read the letter in which he revealed the relationship with Kemal, looks forward to the his reaction. And it remains shocked by her son’s fury. Of course it will be a mistake of Bolat: Serkan has not read anything and his fury concerns the alleged report of the Yildiz. Kemal goes on a rampage: Serkan still ignores the bond between him and Aydan

Eda is torn

Eda, Ayfer and Melo talk about Kiraz he was born in secret from the paternity of the little one. Yildiz fears it may soon be discovery and confesses to aunt and her friend if not be the case to find a way to confess the truth to Serkan.

Serkan’s apologies

The Yildiz goes out from his room, he goes to the terrace of the restaurant e looking at the sea think back to his painful affair with Serkan. Bolat also can’t sleep and goes out to clear his head a little. Thus the two meet: thearchitect apologizes to his ex for the aggressive behavior against him, dictated only by strong jealousy he feels.

Serkan has the proof: Eda has not forgotten him!

Serkan continue with the mea culpa and admits to Yildiz his deplorable behavior in the last period spent with her and asks for forgiveness. Yildiz is very impressed by his words, but those terrible moments she lived with him come back to her mind, so she gets up and walks away. Left alone Serkan find the pick who had them gifted: the landscaper has kept it, and so she is sure that her ex she has not forgotten about him.

The challenge between Kiraz and Serkan

Next morning Serkan is deep in his thoughts when a plastic arrow touches it. Of course it is Kiraz who can’t help but piss off that man she doesn’t know is her dad. Between the two, as usual, a clash arises. That ends with the small that challenges the Bolat to one bow race. If she wins, the architect will have to pay her an ice cream.