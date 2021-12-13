Home » Tv ” Love is in the Air, previews today 13 December: Serkan and Eda, the drama

Advances of the episode Monday 13 December of Love is in the Air which will be broadcast around 16:50, after Men and Women, Friends of Maria De Filippi and the GF Vip strip. What will happen to Serkan and Eda today in the 153rd Italian episode of the soap’s second season? Eda reveals to Burak that Kiraz is Serkan’s daughter and will recount what happened during the time of Bolat’s illness.

Love is in the Air airs on Channel 5, Monday to Friday at 4.50pm. The television series set in Istanbul stars actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel (Serkan and Eda). The episode of Monday 13 December is also available on Mediaset Infinity live streaming and on demand. What will happen to the two protagonists? The advances they say that Eda will retrace with Burak the whole Serkan’s disease and the subsequent moments after healing that led the two to break up.

Love is in the Air, the plot

Burak has convinced Eda to reveal the truth about Serkan to him. In addition to revealing that Kiraz is the daughter of Bolat, Yildiz, with great suffering, recounts the period of your ex’s illness, the healing, the quarrels and the goodbye them.

Melo steals Aydan’s letter

Kiraz and Melo they are playing hide and seek when the young woman sees one Closed envelope left on the seats of Serkan’s car. Thinking the letter is there Eda’s confession on the little one picks it up and hides it. And then runs from Ayfer showing the envelope. Meanwhile, the Bolat collides again with the baby Kiraz which, as usual, stands up to him.

Eda retraces Serkan’s disease

Burak convinced Eda to reveal the truth about Serkan to him. So she tells him that Bolat is the father of Kiraz. Then the sad e begins painful tale of the period lived next to the architect during his illness. Up to his healing, when the doctor was finally able to give the couple the good news.

Serkan does not want to marry Eda

With so much pain Eda remembers those sad moments of her coexistence with Serkan. He confides to Burak that, once healed, the Bolat threw himself headlong into work neglecting it e postponing always theirs marriage, eventually refusing to marry her.

Eda’s drama: Serkan doesn’t want children

Then more flashback where it’s seen Eda with Serkan intent on having breakfast with Aydan and Seyfi. There is a scene from Serkan when it comes to children. He furious reveals that does not want hear about sons, leaving Eda and her mother dumbfounded at the anger unleashed with her words. Then the epilogue of the story with thedefinitive removal of the couple. What happened to Serkan? Why did he do this? The advances they reveal that yes will find out later what it is happened in the head of Serkan.