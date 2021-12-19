Kerem Bursin and the beautiful Hande Ercel are the protagonists of the Turkish soap Love si in the Air. Serkan Bolat’s character and his troubled love affair with Eda Yildiz is taking over Channel 5 audiences. But what do we know about the 34-year-old actor? Let’s discover some curiosities of the Turkish star.

Love is in the Air is paying off plays success with a share that exceeds 18%. All thanks to the two protagonists: Serkan Bolat and Eda Yildiz interpreted respectively by Kerem Bursin and Hande Ercel. Let’s see know the one who has stolen heart to the protagonist of the hugely successful Turkish soap, not only on the set but also in real life.

Love is in the Air, Kerem Bursin: private and sentimental life

Keremzodiac sign godsit’s tall. IStoand has awhich carries a sentence in Ottoman Turkish. He cares a lot about hisand devotes many hours to his workouts which he then posts on social media. Of his family life we ​​know that Kerem is ain fact, since he was a child, his family has often changed the country in which to live: seven times as a child Kerem found himself packing his suitcase and changing places. At 12, Kerem (who also has a sister named Melis) moved to the US with his family.Read also: Love is in the Air, previews today 12 October: Ceren worries everyone

Just during the Kerem high school started to take an interest in acting participating, in particular, in a theatrical comedy which has a great success with numerous awards and prizes, such as that of best actor of Texas. He then studied atEmerson College, Boston e Yes is graduate in Marketing and Communication: but his passion remains there acting. Which becomes his profession a few years later.

From the point of view sentimentalIt is currently Kerem is engaged to Hande Ercel: their relationship was made official last April. The history of his previous relationships is known in 2014 with Yagmur Tanrisevsin. Then she entered his life Serenay Sarikaya, with which it was four years.

Love is in the Air, Kerem Bursin and social media

Be Kerem than Hande I’m very followed on social networks: mainly on Instagram and on Twitter, but also on Facebook (even if this social network is the lesser of the three in terms of interactions). Right up Instagram L’actor followed for a little less than 10 million followers who appreciate his photos: give them shots in the gym to those of his job, up to photos and posts with his girlfriend.

Love is in the Air, Kerem Bursin: career

With the move to Los Angeles his began acting career. Since 2010 he has made an appearance in several films including Sharktopus in 2010. But also in Thursday, (2006), Shen gong yuan ling (2013), Unutursam Fisilda (Whisper if I forget) in 2014), Can Feda (2018), Iyi Oyun (Good Game) in 2018. Eflâtun (2021).

Many TV series attended by both as principal and secondary actor: Günesi Beklerken (Waiting for the sun), Ulan Istanbul, directed by Murat Onbul, Seref Meselesi (Matter of respect), Bu Sehir Arkandan Gelecek, Immortals (Yaşamayanlar), Muhtesem Ikili, Aynen Aynen, Love Is in the Air (Sen Çal Kapımı). In addition to some short films, has been producer in Kiss of death, Immortals (Yaşamayanlar) and Kelebekler (co-producer). A’there are endless commercials in which he was the protagonist.