Advances of the Monday 4 October episode of Love is in the Air which will air around 16:50. After Men and Women, Friends of Maria De Filippi and the GF Vip strip. What will happen to Serkan and Eda today? Yildiz wants to awaken the memories of her beloved: so during the party she kisses him passionately. Bolat gets furious and asks Selin if she wants to marry him. Let’s see together.

Love is in the Air airs on Channel 5, from Monday to Friday. The timetable has shifted from 15:30 to 16:50. The television series set in Istanbul stars actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel (Serkan and Eda). The advances from today, 4th October tellor that Eda decides to forget Serkan. What’s happened? During the party organized by Aydan the Yildiz it has kissed with passion. The architect, in response, asked Selin to become his wife.

Love is in the Air, the plot

At the party organized by Aydan in honor of Serkan, they are all there. And from has a plan to awaken the memories of his beloved. So it is kiss in front of everyone. But the reaction of the Bolat it will not be at all what the girl expected e will surprise all, leaving Eda desperate.

Erdem and the bet with Leyla and Melo

Erdem made a bet with Leyla and Melo: Yes will present at the party that Aydan has organized to celebrate Serkan’s return, along with what he claims to be there his girlfriend. When it arrives in the local of Eda’s childhood friend, Deniz, the wacky addict is in company of a beautiful girl: the two young women do not believe their eyes. Who will be the unknown?

Eda kisses Serkan

The neurologist has been clear: Serkan might as well to retrieve there memory of that last year which was canceled following the trauma of the plane crash. Perhaps, soliciting the young man with some sudden and unexpected action that could awaken his memories. Eda has a plan: yes approaches the Bolat and kisses him passionately.

Serkan to Selin to marry him

The kiss that Eda gave to Serkan ago infuriate the architect that in response, first move away harshly the aspiring landscape painter, and then asks Selin, in front of all, of become his wife. And from remains paralyzed in the face of Bolat’s words. And now what will he do? Will Selin have won on all fronts?

Eda’s decision

Eda is desperate: he still can’t believe what he heard, his own heart bleeds. And now? Is everything lost? What will Eda decide to do? At this point the Yildiz wants to surrender: Serkan remembers nothing of her and will marry Selin. Ayfer’s granddaughter realizes that the only thing to do is forget forever of him. But yours friends push her to don’t give up. Meanwhile, the Bolat is struggling with the choice of ring engagement for Selin, while the pr wants hasten the marriage.

Love is in the Air, the cast

Here are the main protagonists of the cast of Love is in the Air. And from Yildiz and Serkan Bolat are respectively played by Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin. Neslihan Yeldan (Aydan Bolat), Bige Önal (Selin Atakan), Ismail Ege Sasmaz (Kaan Karadag), Evrim Dogan (Ayfer Yildi), Anil Ilter (Engin Sezgin), Cagri Citanak (Ferit Simsek), Elcin Afacan (Melek Yücel), Melisa Döngel (Ceren Basar). Ali Ersan Duru (Efe Akman). İlayda Çevik (Balca Koçak).

Love is in the Air, where and when to see it in streaming

Where to stream the bets of the romantic TV series that is set in Istanbul? The episodes are available also on Mediaset Play. It will therefore be possible to recover the episodes of Love is in the Air in streaming on the service offered by Mediaset channels.