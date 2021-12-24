Advances of the episode Friday 24 December of Love is in the Air which will be broadcast around 4.45 pm, after Beautiful, Una Vita, the film “Christmas at the Palace” and the strip of the GF Vip. What will happen to the two protagonists today in the 162nd Italian episode of the second season of the soap? Eda is disappointed by Serkan and meanwhile Aydan has discovered that Kiraz is the daughter of Yildiz. And now, like Engin, he wants to find out if Bolat is his father.

Love is in the Air airs on Channel 5, from Monday to Friday at 16:45 The television series set in Istanbul stars actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel (Serkan and Eda). The episode of Friday 24 December and all the others are also available on Mediaset Infinity live streaming and on demand. What will happen to the two protagonists? The advances they say that Engin has in charge of Erdem from pull out a hair to Eda’s daughter to compare the DNA.

Love is in the Air, the plot

Aydan has discovered that Kiraz is Eda’s daughter and now, like Engin, wants to find out if Serkan is the father. Meanwhile the Yildiz tries to keep Serkan alone with Kiraz. But it comes disappointed by unfriendly behavior of man in against his daughter.

Aydan discovers Eda’s lie

Thanks to Pina who photographed Eda’s document, Aydan he discovers that, as he suspected, Kiraz is the daughter of Yildiz And not from Melo. Bolat is desperate! Now the next move will be to figure out if the baby may be Serkan’s daughter. However, the DNA test: so she is ready to get going with Seyfi.

Eda, Kiraz and Can against Erdem

On assignment of Engin, Erdem needs to procure a hair of Kiraz to do the comparison of his dna with that of Serkan. But the clumsy employee of Art Life not only fails this attempt, but arouses the anger of the little girl, of Can and of Eda herself: the landscape architect is astonished by the violent gesture of the man who pulled hard on the little girl’s ponytail.

Eda’s plan

And from must go with Serkan in Istanbul because he has a problem at work, and so on he takes Kiraz with him. He intends to do spend more time on the little one possible with the his ex: wants to understand if the Bolat have changed my mind when talk about children. Serkan, meanwhile, he has one clash with Burak: Eda’s friend is not intimidated and he will accompany Eda and Kiraz to the architect’s house.

Serkan disappoints Eda

Once at Serkan’s house, Eda let Kiraz spend some time time with his father and in the meantime she, from afar, assess the situation. The little one tries in every way to attract the attention of the Bolat: he not only ignores it, but it shows a lot irritated and treats his daughter badly. And from is disappointed from the behavior of the architect.