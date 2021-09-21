Advances of the episode on Tuesday 21 September of Love is in the Air which will be broadcast around 16:50, after Men and Women, Friends of Maria De Filippi and the GF Vip strip. What will happen to Serkan and Eda today? Semiha seems to have accepted her niece’s marriage to Bolat, but she dictated her terms and imposed traditional ties. Thus the Henna Night dramatically complicates the lives of the two families. Meanwhile, Melih has both Eda and Serkan’s collaborators followed and spied on. The prince has a plan: he does not intend to give up Yildiz.

Love is in the Air airs on Channel 5, from Monday to Friday. The timetable And slipped from 15:30 to 16:50. The television series set in Istanbul stars actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel (Serkan and Eda). The advances of today, 21 September they say that Eda is in danger? The wedding are at risk? That intentions does Melih have?

Love is in the Air, the plot

Semiha he decided to do not hinder anymore the marriage between Eda and Serkan. Even if he dictated the conditions of this “surrender”. And so there frenzy takes over: the wedding looms ei preparations I’m really complicated. Not only. The “henchmen “by Melih: they bring themselves to to spy And from. That floor has the prince oil tankers?

Eda and Serkan soon get married

Semiha gave his consent to marriage of the niece with Serkan. But it manages to complicate life of both families with his demands: imposes of the constraints: will give his blessing only on condition of respect all traditions expected. And so the rush to preparations which is complicated, especially with the “Henna night “ which provides for a very specific ceremony.

Serkan asks for help from the employees of Art Life

Serkan notices Not have all the weather available to succeed perform all tasks assigned by the ceremonial. So you do it help come on employees of the Art Life, distributing tasks. TO Erdem it will be up to prepare the buffet and, therefore, to buy all the necessary ingredients. But the odd young man he can not find the sugar loaf: essential for henna night but also hard to find.

Melih wants to sabotage the wedding: he wants Eda

Everyone is agitated for this wedding and to organize the ceremonial imposed by Eda’s grandmother. And, while everyone performs the assigned task, there is Melih than with his men he’s spying on Eda and her friends. The prince, as Serkan understood, is obsessed from the beautiful Yildiz that looks like incredibly to the beloved missing wife. That intentions does he have Melih? He wants to do skip the wedding and take Eda?

Is the marriage between Eda and Serkan at risk?

Eda and Serkan they ran all the time to succeed to satisfy the wishes of Semiha. They have organized everything, including the henna night and the exchange of gifts between their respective families. Finally yes can they relax? It will not be so. And from in fact, he realizes that in the “List” of ingredients drawn up by his grandmother sugar crystals are missing, essential for the event. Will enter action here Melih? Will have a plan?

Love is in the Air, the cast

Here are the main protagonists of the cast of Love is in the Air. And from Yildiz and Serkan Bolat are respectively played by Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin. Neslihan Yeldan (Aydan Bolat), Bige Önal (Selin Atakan), Ismail Ege Sasmaz (Kaan Karadag), Evrim Dogan (Ayfer Yildi), Anil Ilter (Engin Sezgin), Cagri Citanak (Ferit Simsek), Elcin Afacan (Melek Yücel), Melisa Döngel (Ceren Basar). Ali Ersan Duru (Efe Akman). İlayda Çevik (Balca Koçak).

Love is in the Air, where and when to see it in streaming

Where to stream the bets of the romantic TV series that is set in Istanbul? The episodes are available also on Mediaset Play. It will therefore be possible to recover the episodes of Love is in the Air streaming sul service offered by Mediaset channels.