Advances of the episode Thursday 2 September of Love is in the Air. What will happen to Serkan and Eda today? Piril will receive a marriage proposal from Engir that is unusual and striking to say the least. Serkan is ready to let Eda fulfill his first wish. Meanwhile Selin is ready to leave for Denmark. But let’s see together.

Love is in the Air airs on Channel 5, Monday to Friday, at 15:30. The television series set in Istanbul sees how protagonists the actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel (Serkan and Eda). The advances from today, September 2nd they say that Engin arrange for Piril a request from marriage to say the least scenographic. Will Serkan’s partner accept?

Love is in the Air, the plot

Serkan has asked Edto of fulfill one of the three wishes: see a movie at his home at night. But at Bolat’s house, yes present Engin, Ferit and Erdem: they want to talk to him, each of their own problems. Engin wants ask in marriage Piril and will organize one proposal of marriage somewhat unusual and adir little blatant. in the meantime Selin communicates that will leave for Denmark. Balca is ready to conquer Serkan. While Wound it is more and more fell in love from Ceren

Balca, Eda’s new “enemy”

There new PR, Balca, not only is it beautiful and capable but it is determined to conquer the Bolat, who believes it can be the man of her life. So she’s ready to give Eda a hard time. There Yildiz it’s a lot careful to what the newcomer does and how she moves. While Serkan, naively, he doesn’t care about her at all, fell in love how is of And from.

Serkan’s disappointment

The Bolat expressed the first of the three wishes that Eda will have to fulfill. And waits for the Yildiz come at his house for see the movie as he promised. Instead, at his door yes present Engin, Ferit and Erdem. All three want speak with him. But the most urgent advice the architect will have to give is for Engin. The Bolat partner looks for suggestions on like do the marriage proposal to Piril.

Engin asks Piril in marriage

Engin he understood that Piril it is the woman who will carry at the altar and then he will do his own marriage proposal. Will choose the party of Aydan who was elected president of the Foundation. Serkan’s partner will do his entrance in the saddle to a horse waving his love and will amaze everyone with her blatant entry. Not only. Will fall mashed potato from horse doing worry all, but in the end the his beloved will accept the proposal of marriage.

Selin leaves, Ferit in love with Ceren

Selin is ready to Leave, not only from Art Life, but from the country. After submitting his resignation, his will is to start over elsewhere, E will be there Denmark there half chosen by Serkan’s ex-girlfriend. The Atakan will announce the departure just during the Aydan party. in the meantime Wound it turns out to be insane in love with Ceren: he decided to be honest with the Art Life lawyer: he will open his heart to her hoping that she do you accept his courtship.

Love is in the Air, the cast

Here are the main protagonists of the cast of Love is in the Air. And from Yildiz and Serkan Bolat are respectively played by Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin. Neslihan Yeldan (Aydan Bolat), Bige Önal (Selin Atakan), Ismail Ege Sasmaz (Kaan Karadag), Evrim Dogan (Ayfer Yildi), Anil Ilter (Engin Sezgin), Cagri Citanak (Ferit Simsek), Elcin Afacan (Melek Yücel), Melisa Döngel (Ceren Basar). Ali Ersan Duru (Efe Akman) İlayda Çevik (Balca Koçak).

Love is in the Air, where and when to see it in streaming

Where to stream the bets of the romantic television series which is set in Istanbul ?. The episodes are available also on Mediaset Play. It will therefore be possible to recover the episodes of Love is in the Air in streaming on the service offered by Mediaset channels.