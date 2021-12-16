Advances of the episode on Thursday 16 December of Love is in the Air which will be broadcast around 16:50, after A Life, Men and Women, Friends of Maria De Filippi and the GF Vip strip. What will happen to Serkan and Eda today in the 156th Italian episode of the soap’s second season? The advances tell that Serkan’s jealousy will ruin the romantic evening that Bolat had prepared for Eda.

Love is in the Air airs on Channel 5, Monday to Friday at 16:50. The television series set in Istanbul stars actors Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel (Serkan and Eda). The episode of Thursday 16 December and all the others are also available on Mediaset Infinity in live streaming and on demand. What will happen to the two protagonists? The Bolat wants understand if the Yildiz try again gods feelings for him and so he arranges one romantic dinner at Art Life.

Love is in the Air, the plot

And from it was convinced by Serkan to stay with him at dinner in the office. Bolat has prepared one romantic evening for his beloved. But one phone call received from Eda interrupts the idyll and pays off blind with jealousy the architect. Meanwhile Piril and Engin make peace

Serkan wants to have certainties from Eda

Serkan wants find out if Eda try still gods feelings towards him and for this he has organized a plan to stay only with theie surprise her. After the work he asks her to stay for dinner and the Yildiz accepts: nthe young woman all memories have been kindled and the emotions of yesteryear have been awakened. The Bolat has surpassed itself: it has prepared one romantic dinner in the office.

Romantic evening for Eda and Serkan

A candle light dinner and an atmosphere romantic await Eda: all is perfect, even too much. There Yildiz, overwhelmed by emotions, begins to to be hot. Serkan opens the window and on terrace here appears a kind of rose bush.

A sweet surprise che does excite the Yildiz. It’s about the roses that his mother loved him so much and that she had planted long ago. Flowers that Serkan cured all this time. But the magical moment of the two protagonists is interrupted by a phone call.

Serkan’s jealousy scene: the two argue

Eda receives the call from Kiraz who wants to hear from his mother. The landscaper naturally addresses a affectionate tone towards the little girl. But Serkan misinterprets: you think that all that sweetness is reserved for a man, and goes on all furies.

While he is taking Eda home by car, the Bolat does not resist any longer and explodes with a hard one jealous scene: he furiously asks if Eda has a lover. The young woman, in turn, gets angry, gets out of the car and the two protagonists continue to arguing along the way.