Advances of the episode of Monday 21 June, of Love is in the Air. What will happen to Serkan and Eda today? Journalists and paparazzi are ready to storm Serkan to get a scoop on the engagement contract. Selin convinces Eda to anticipate their moves, but before the flower girl can say anything, the Bolat takes her away.

Love is in the Air airs on Channel 5, from Monday to Friday, at 15.30. No.in the television series, set in Istanbul, star Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel (Serkan and Eda), the two young actors who are already so loved by the public. Let’s see the advances today, 21 June. The Bolat save Yildiz by the fury of journalists.

Love is in the Air, the plot of today’s episode

Serkan prepare the speech for the award ceremony, but meanwhile a group of paparazzi is ready to launch on the Bolat for know of the engagement contract and make one scoop. Selin has no hesitation e convinces Eda talking to reporters. The girl is going to face them, but it comes Serkan that saves her from the encirclement.

Kaan’s plan against Serkan

The Kaan’s plan for destroy Serkan is going on: the architect has provided to the press the photo of engagement contract signed between Bolat and Eda. So at the award ceremony for the owner of Art Life, a group of paparazzi and journalists he wants make a scoop after the succulent news that started to run on the web. Now And from it is seen as one woman eager for successful, willing to do anything for money, capable of having done capitulate the rich scion.

Selin grooves Eda

The situation really is dramatic is Selin doesn’t know what to do. For to save there award ceremony is Serkan, the press officer, without listening to Piril and Engin, convinces there flower girl to talk to reporters. And from without thinking twice you are going to to sacrifice: aware that it will mean putting in his reputation is jeopardized.

Serkan saves Eda

Selin has in fact understood that it was Kaan to to organize everything and decided to “sacrifice ”the Yildiz. But while And from is ready to face up to the cloud of journalists and paparazzi, Serkan reaches her and, like a prince saving his princess, the will pick up and will lead it up to his yacht moving away from that place. It will be Engin, Piril and Selin herself to appease the spirits.

Serkan “mysteriously” skips work

Serkan does not he was able to collect his prize. And now it will be necessary to understand how the journalists managed to discover the secret of the contract: Selin, Engin and Piril wonder about how is successful Kaan to have that photo. Has anyone rummaged through the garbage and found the piece of the document? Meanwhile Eda waits for that Serkan go get it, but he is gone. Once at work he discovers that every year, that day, the Bolat disappears.

Eda takes on a tough new job

And from she is very curious about the reason for Serkan’s disappearance, maybe Selin will know? But in the meantime there is a problem more urgent to deal with. Mr. Fikret, a wealthy client, has a work from entrust to Art Life. It is about arranging an apartment and you only have it available 48 hours of time to provide. The moving tale of the customer convinces Eda to accept the assignment. Now he fears Serkan’s wrath, after Piril and Engin also said they were against it. in the meantime Melo becomes Selin’s secretary.

Love is in the Air, the cast

Here are the main ones protagonists of the cast of Love is in the Air. Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat are respectively played by Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin. Neslihan Yeldan (Aydan Bolat), Bige Önal (Selin Atakan), Ismail Ege Sasmaz (Kaan Karadag), Evrim Dogan (Ayfer Yildi), Anil Ilter (Engin Sezgin), Cagri Citanak (Ferit Simsek), Elcin Afacan (Melek Yücel), Melisa Döngel (Ceren Basar).

Love is in the Air, where and when to see it in streaming

Where to look in streaming the episodes of the romantic television series which is set in Istanbul ?. The episodes are available also on Mediaset Play. It will therefore be possible to retrieve the episodes of Love is in the Air in streaming on the service offered by the Mediaset channels.