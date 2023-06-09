El Asturiano is about to close its doors. After 18 years on the air, Love is forever prepare what will be his last season. Antena 3 has decided to put an end to what is the Spanish series with the most episodes broadcast in history. The end of the adventures of the residents of the Plaza de los Frutos, with Manolita, Marcelino and Pelayo at the helm (the only three characters that have been in the series since its inception), was announced by the chain in a statement this Friday. The decision is intended to give a finishing touch to the fiction’s journey, produced by Diagonal, when the series still maintains good audience data.

In its current season, it has achieved an average share of 11.2% and more than one million viewers. However, his dominance in the field of fiction in Spanish after-dinners had been hit by the power of The promise on La 1, which has managed to consolidate itself to the point of surpassing the veteran fiction of Antena 3 for many days. The announcement of the end of Love is foreverFurthermore, it coincides with the announcement of the imminent premiere (on Monday 12 at 3:45 p.m.) of revenge is mineTelecinco’s new daily series, and another contender in a highly coveted slot due to the high fidelity of its viewers.

As Atresmedia explains to EL PAÍS, it is still not clear in what exact month he will say goodbye definitively Love is forever, but everything indicates that it will be soon and will not wait until June 2024, when the season would end if it continued its regular broadcast. The final decision will depend on factors such as the results it achieves against the competition in the coming months and the preparation process for the new project that will replace it, which will be another daily series.

love in troubled times, as it was initially called, began its career in 2005 on La 1. At that time, the plot was set in the year 1936. Rodolfo Sancho, Pilar Bardem and Félix Gómez were some of the actors who were then part of the cast of a series by which, since then, has been attended by performers such as Ana Milán, Jordi Rebellón, Pedro Casablanc, Nadia de Santiago, Víctor Clavijo, Pepón Nieto, Anna Castillo, Bárbara Lennie, Lola Herrera, Juanjo Puigcorbé or Álex García. In December 2012, he left public television and moved to Antena 3, where in January 2013 he established himself, renamed as Love is forever.

The set of ‘Love is forever’, at a time of filming in October 2022. INMA FLOWERS

The plot of what will be the last season of the series will take place in the summer of 1982, when the Quevedo family arrives in the neighborhood to open a textile business with the ambition of turning it into a reference in the world of fashion. In this way, the series will have reviewed more than 45 years of the history of Spain from its neighborhood always presided over by the El Asturiano bar. “When we started, nobody talked about that Spain, about the two, three or four Spains that there are. It is a transversal series on an ideological level”, said Itziar Miranda, the iconic Manolita in fiction, during a visit to the EL PAÍS filming last fall.

Actors such as Miriam Díaz-Aroca, Roberto Álvarez, Aída Folch, Norma Ruiz and Paula Gallego will join the new chapters. Antena 3 anticipates that the final season will feature “reunions, unexpected love stories, new events and investigations and will close the story of one of the most beloved families in recent years, Los Asturianos.” Of course, in the last episodes, Itziar Miranda, Manuel Baqueiro and José Antonio Sayagués could not be missing, the actors who have been giving life to Manolita, Marcelino and Pelayo since 2005. Anabel Alonso, Iñaki Miramón and Sebas Fernández, three other fiction veterans, will also continue.

Part of the Asturian family poses in front of their bar in the fictitious Plaza de los Frutos from ‘Amar es para siempre’. Manuel Fiestas Moreno

By the time it ends, Love It will be around 4,400 episodes broadcast by adding those of its stages on La 1 and Antena 3. In this way, it is the Spanish fiction production with the most episodes in history. It has long since surpassed the Basque series Goenkale, which with 21 seasons between 1994 and 2015, ended with 3,707 episodes aired. Even Loving is forever was the seed of a derivative fiction, #luimeliawhich transferred two of its characters, the couple formed by Luisita and Amelia, to the 21st century.

Other figures of Love is forever they are also impressive: since its move to Antena 3 it has had more than 1,600 actors and 28,000 extras, for whom more than 7,000 different costumes have been used; 300 sets have been built and 41,300 sequences have been filmed in facilities with two sets of 1,500 square meters and another outdoor set of 1,000 m2 where the Plaza de los Frutos and two other streets are built.

