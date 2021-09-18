In her Volkskrant-column Lust and Love journalist Corine Koole saw love change in recent years. Boundaries between friendship and love faded, labels disappeared. The podcast Modern Love puts someone’s personal story at the center of each episode. Modern Love shows the complexity of relationships: divorce and still be each other’s great love, an open relationship later in life, overcoming insecurity about sex. In the first episode, ‘When do you end a friendship?’ Marieke tells about a symbiotic friendship that no longer fit in her life. She ended it abruptly. In time, regret and guilt come. The podcast carefully builds the tension and sucks you into the story by constantly revealing a new layer.

Human interest 7 episodes of 17-23 min. de Volkskrant.

