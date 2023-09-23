‘Love is blind’ is a new reality show that has arrived on the Netflix streaming platform, which has recently been dabbling in this type of content for its users. This series premieres its season 5 this September on the red ‘N’. It is a production that has been captivating many romantics because the plot revolves around finding a new partner, but without seeing their face until they propose marriage.

At first glance, ‘Love is Blind’ seems like a dating show like the most common ones that many of us are used to, with young and hegemonic characters. However, on the streaming platform all this is left aside because it does not eliminate the superficial, but makes appearances the last to be revealed. If you want to know more about the premiere of season 5 of ‘Love is Blind’, keep reading this note.

When does season 5 of ‘Love is Blind’ premiere?

Season 5 of ‘Love is Blind’ premieres this September 22, 2023 on the Netflix streaming platform. In the reality show, the participants are separated by walls and will be able to see each other only after having proposed marriage, although it may seem like an extremist situation. Since there are 10 established episodes, 6 new chapters will be released next Friday.

What is ‘Love is Blind’ on Netflix about?

‘Love is blind’ is made up of a large number of participants and in this case the vast majority are single men and women looking for the love of their life. What makes this program different is that it seeks to make people fall in love with you for who they are and not for their appearance. In that sense, they accept an unusual and modern approach. This is crazy because you will only meet by sight the person you will marry at the altar.

Season 5 of this reality show brings us new romantic possibilities. A group of singles from Houston, Texas, will be ready to start finding the love of their life. Over several weeks, new couples will move in together to experiment if their physical connection is equal to the emotional one they managed to develop through the cabins.