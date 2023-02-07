the devastating earthquake that has Turkey and Syria facing a colossal emergency has left harrowing images.

One of them has been that of two little ones who were trapped in the rubble in Syria.

In the short video that circulates on social networks, it is seen how a girl covers the head of a younger child with her arm, who would be her brother.

Aerial image of Hatay, one of the provinces devastated by the earthquake. Photo: EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

The young activist Shehr Bano shared the video on her Twitter account and immediately received thousands of comments and reactions to the painful scene.

“The girl told the savior that, sir, if you rescue me and my brother… we will become your slaves for the rest of our lives…”, wrote the human rights influencer.

However, in several answers they have corrected him by saying that at no time do they use the word slaves.

“She didn’t say ‘we’ll become their slaves for the rest of our lives.’ She said, ‘I’ll do whatever you want, just get me out of here,'” Norah Shalhoub said.

The video of the little heroine who protected her brother for 17 hours in the midst of the tragedy already has more than 2 million views.

Through the same social networks it has been reported that the minors are safe and that they were rescued.

Balance of deaths in Turkey

Rescue teams in Turkey and northern Syria battled against time and cold on Tuesday to search the rubble for survivors of Monday’s violent earthquake, whose balance It has already exceeded 7,300 deaths.

International aid should begin to arrive on Tuesday in the areas affected by the earthquake and its aftershocks.

The first tremor, early Monday morning, reached magnitude 7.8 and was felt as far as Lebanon, Cyprus and northern Iraq.

In Turkey, the death toll rose to 5,434, according to the latest balance of the authorities, while in Syria at least 1,872 people died, for a total of 7,306 fatalities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decreed a state of emergency for a period of three months in ten southeastern provinces hit by the quake.

Based on the maps of the affected area, a person in charge of the World Health Organization (WHO), Adelheid Marschang, indicated that “23 million people are exposed” to the consequences of the earthquake, “including five million vulnerable people”. .

“It’s a race against time,” warned the director general of the institution, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO

WRITING TRENDS

WITH INFORMATION FROM AFP*