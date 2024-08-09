kyiv, Ukraine — Kateryna Bairachna has been wanting to meet someone special for two and a half years. But war always gets in the way.

Bairachna met a soldier, but then he was sent to the front. She exchanged text messages with another man, but it didn’t work out because he wasn’t in the mood to get to know her, fearing he would soon be drafted. On the dating app Bumble, Bairachna liked the look of a hipster. But when she looked at his photographs, she noticed his amputated leg.

“I looked at his profile for 15 minutes and felt so sorry for him,” said Bairachna, 35, a marketing director in kyiv. She wondered if she could handle a relationship with a disabled war veteran. Then she swiped left, eliminating it from the table. “I feel like I’m not ready for that.”

The Russian invasion has upended daily life in Ukraine. Two-thirds of Ukrainians have lost a family member or friend. Hours-long power outages are now routine. And it has wreaked havoc on the dating scene. While the search for love may seem secondary to missile attacks and power outages, many people say they need romantic relationships to help them cope with the trauma of war.

For women, the problem is particularly acute. Tens of thousands of men have died. Many more are on the front lines, some having fled the country and others reluctant to leave their homes for fear of being detained by recruiters.

“This leaves a small percentage of men who are ready and want to be in a relationship,” said Margarita Stelmashova, a Ukrainian psychotherapist. Many soldiers experience psychological stress that strains their intimate connections, sexologists say. And several women said they worried about dating servicemen who might have war trauma and might one day end up dead.

Some women are now turning to measures they had not considered before, such as using dating apps or speed dating.

“War is a decisive factor,” “It’s a crisis of love,” said Svitlana Kryvoruchko, 36, an IT worker who was taking part in a speed-dating event at a cafe in central kyiv for the first time on a recent Sunday.

On dating apps, more and more men appear in military uniforms or with prosthetics. Foreigners employed by humanitarian groups appear regularly. The same goes for foreign fighters who have joined Ukraine’s war against Russia.

The weight of the war on Ukrainian men is evident on dating apps, Bairachna said, noting that many ““They look very depressed” and “tired.” She and other women said their mood was gloomy and few were willing to commit to a relationship.

At Forsage, a popular club in kyiv, the dance floor was humming with young men grooving to the music. The war has also heightened ideological divides, crushing potential relationships that might have blossomed before the conflict. Some women now refuse to date draft evaders.

The mood was more relaxed at the table of Serhii Chuikov, 38, a soldier who lost his left leg in the war and now wears a sleek black prosthesis. He and the woman across from him said they were glad to have found a place to meet people and briefly forget the harsh realities of war.

Chuikov said the event was a “a breath of fresh air” compared to the situation in the Army, where he and his fellow soldiers struggled to form romantic relationships.

“It’s a big problem,” he said, his voice trailing off.

The speed dating event seemed to solve the problem.

“I don’t need to come a second time because there are already many nice girls today.”“That’s more than enough,” Chuikov said.