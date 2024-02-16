













Love in the digital age: towards a bad February 14 – Why is love difficult for gamers? A bad outlook for cyber conversations









Video games have always been an enjoyable way to pass the time; and meeting people in our forums and chats is usually interesting. Communication mediated through the screen is a comfortable way to “know” others and of course, to (re)know ourselves through them, to link ourselves with dialogue and, as such, learn to express ourselves, however, Slowly people have moved to formats that were previously distorted and more closed.

The pandemic and the updating of technologies encouraged – and even forced – changes, which in turn promoted new ways of meeting people and communicating. Thus, The digital spaces in which gamers used to operate more naturally expanded and became normalized due to various factors.

The digital space was the format in which gamers tended to perform “best”; and this ranged from recognizing this as a refuge and escape from their discourses in a measured way to cornering themselves within the digital space – of course, I am referring to the hikikomori –, now that things have changed, is this a new impediment for more gamers? brave ones find love? Let's talk a little more about it.

Source: Pine Jam

Why is love difficult for gamers?

The digital space and a safe place for gamers

Digital communication gives us the possibility of interacting through messages that we can delete and correct, interaction in immediate reality does not allow that type of clarification, sometimes this causes panic, especially when we get used to other forms of communication in the that you don't really deal with or take responsibility for what you said.

At the end of the day, you can always log out and pretend you didn't say anything, even though the marks of your speech have been left on a screenshot or in the other person's text box, you can forget them. However, they are words that will not be carried away by the wind. You will be able to see them again in the future, will you recognize them? Will they resonate with you? And to the person to whom you wrote them? in what grade? From a positive or negative perspective? Be careful what you say, right?

The ways of relating are increasingly strange, and what could have seemed like a mere platform for gamers, otaku and the rest of our community, could escalate to a darker place. The places of interaction in the digital age now belong to everyone, platforms and social networks are our daily bread. A like, a reaction imply many things, so where are the words, a digital conversation, for gamers? A new app proves that it's even harder now.

A company from Japan launched a new simulator, but this one is no longer about dating, but rather a dating application. That's how it is, practically a video game that is a Tinder simulator. The communication situation is becoming more and more complex, if we felt safe mediating the conversation through a screen, what radical change was there to jump to fearing interaction through Tinder? And after this, what was triggered to make gamers withdraw even more into themselves?

Source: JC Staff

Of course, say The gamers It is absurd, each of us has our own conflicts and particularities of context, however, there is something that we all share and I start from that “gamer essence”.

There are quite a few things, of course, but I will focus on what I think concerns us most from where we stand, in this digital corner: loneliness and insecurity regarding ourselves. Isolated, we remain in video games in which silent anger, rugged vulnerability, and painful sincerity allowed us to resonate with other people who could be moved alongside us, of course, behind the mask of drama.

However, now everyone communicates the way gamers used to do in chats, how does it work out? The lines were reestablished, as Deleuze said, the line of flight became the norm! Now that this previous abnormality is normal, what is left for the gamers?

How people moved to digital formats and normalized them

That's right, now almost everyone who has access to technology is able to communicate through it: audios, emojis, the infinite texts that bounce between you and another person, or in group chats; The speed and certainty of the words surprised some gamers. They pointed a light at our lair, that's how it was, aggressive and chaotic, terror arrived: our places, now everyone's spaces.

Source: Signal.MD

It was inevitable, the way we communicate became more complex and restructured, how will we dramatically spend February 14 with this new system? Terrible. It was already difficult!

We recommend you: They create an app with AI so you can learn how to go on a date with an anime girl

In search of a new lair: the safe abnormality of gamers, where was it?

Well, it is worth remembering that, to fall in love – I think, right? – we must know the other person, listen and learn from them, so without speech, there is no love; and with a conversation that stagnates or stumbles every minute it is more difficult to begin to really see the other person, because of this, The lag in communication is increasingly fatal for gamers and yes, it makes love more complicated.

For this reason, I invite you to talk more with people, the things you say are very much your perspectives and as long as you are open to considering others, it is more than enough to flow in the conversation. You say valuable things and so do others. Don't worry about making your life difficult with every detail of communication. –the reactions, the emojis, the gifts, the response time–, you will only learn about the words by using them.

Happy February 14, gamer!

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)