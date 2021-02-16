What is love? And why does it sometimes happen to us under difficult circumstances? In war on different sides, separated from religion or radical regimes, foreign and personal reservations or fear: We tell of couples who came together against resistance – and stayed together. Our third love story is about a young couple from Dhaka, Bangladesh, who got into trouble because of a kiss photo. This is their story.

He’s still scared. Not so much about himself, maybe, but about his girlfriend. He asks several times on the phone: “And you definitely won’t write my name?” The student doesn’t want what happened when the photo was published. And suddenly it was seen everywhere on the Internet.

He still remembers the day exactly. It was almost three years ago in the summer, he was on campus at the university in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He was quite sure he had beaten an exam, he called his girlfriend, and she was right there. They went for a walk, she comforted him. Then the rain started. Nice rain, he says. They sat down, he turned to her and kissed her. He says he was just sure that no one around saw her, the weather.

But there was someone around, a photographer. He put the photo on the Internet that afternoon. He also exhibited it there because his publisher did not want to print it. A kiss photo? Impossible. In Bangladesh? Unthinkable. But there were many people on the Internet, including in Bangladesh, who were enthusiastic about the photo. They shared it. Because it was a beautiful photo, but also a political one: Hardly anyone who did not realize that it would immediately attract rejection and anger, and not just from the Islamists in the country.

And so it happened. The photographer was threatened and finally fired. After all, those kissing were anonymous. But not for long. In the afternoon, the student says, his first fellow students recognized him. At the beginning he said that it wasn’t him at all, the kisser in the photo, also to his parents, but that didn’t work. “Kissing, a relationship, love without marriage – these are all taboos in our conservative society,” he says. Many refused. Especially the older ones.

The social pressure and the religious intolerance are considerable in Bangladesh. Other religions and minorities are persecuted. Human rights violations are part of everyday life, especially forced marriages among by no means adults: Bangladesh is one of the countries where child marriages take place most frequently worldwide.

The student says it takes a long time and a lot of conversations for the mind to calm down. Even those in his family. His girlfriend’s father initially wanted to sue him, and to this day he is not allowed to visit an aunt. Both had to talk to their parents for a long time. In the end, she also managed to convince her father that she loved her boyfriend – and that she couldn’t help the photo.

The student says of course they stayed together. Because love is strong. And there would have been a lot of positive reactions. “I wish that all couples here can hug and kiss without fear,” he says. He knows there is still a long way to go.

