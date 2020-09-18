The final day of the Kinotavr 2020 competitive screenings was dedicated to the theme of love. Moreover, the creators of the three paintings understood love in the broadest sense of the word, but visually expressed it very similarly.

So, the hero of the film “Whaler” – teenager Leshka from a small Chukchi village on the very edge of the country (Vladimir Onokhov) – falls in love with an American girl (Kristina Asmus) who works as a web model for an adult chat service. Leshka saw this girl by accident – local fishermen-whalers are having fun between outings to the sea, watching broadcasts from similar sites, and no one drives young people. But on the boy who is just learning the relationship between a man and a woman, the frank outfit of an American made too strong an impression. Leshka began to study English in order to confess his love when he met, and when, after another portion of ridicule, he laid his best friend with a stone, he hijacked a motor boat and moved to America. Rather, to close Alaska, which is a stone’s throw from his village – hoping that there he will immediately get into the mysterious “Dietroit” and meet a beautiful stranger.

“Whaler” – debut film Philip Yuriev, course graduate Alexey Uchitel at VGIK; The teacher became the film’s producer and artistic director. In terms of plot, “Whaler” is similar to “Sheena667” by Grigory Dobrygin, which was shown at “Kinotavr” a year ago, but it shows the impressive landscapes of Chukotka, bloody scenes of whale hunting and butchering of carcasses – but the hero’s love for the American model becomes the background and symbol of him desire to change something in your life. Whaleman participated in the Giornate degli autori (Days of Venice) program and won the main prize there.

Russian director Philip Yuriev. Photo: RIA News/ Tatiana Volobueva

The second film about love – “Three” by Anna Melikyan… Melikyan’s paintings regularly enter the main competition of the Sochi festival and win prizes here; for example, in 2014, Zvezda was awarded for directing, and in 2015, About Love received the main prize of Kinotavr.

According to the plot of the picture, a successful TV presenter and showman Sasha Sashin (Konstantin Khabensky) meets a woman from St. Petersburg, poet and guide Veronica (Julia Peresild), and falls in love with her. True, Sasha has been married to Zlata for ten years (Victoria Isakova) Is a psychologist who teaches courses on solving family problems, and for all magazines and newspapers they are happily married. At the same time, the channel decided to close Sasha’s show “Night Flight”, and he needs to think about how not to lose income. Well, try to choose the only one from two women.

“Three” is a typical melodrama with a love triangle, from which there is no way out. Sasha loves both women and both women love him. Each has secrets from the past, each has sore spots. But they are full-fledged participants in the triangle and do not sit idly by waiting for Sasha to choose. Note that “Three” is the third picture with Isakova’s participation in the “Kinotavr 2020” competition – before that we were shown “Someone saw my girl” and “The Man from Podolsk”.

Director Anna Melikyan, actors Yulia Peresild, Konstantin Khabensky and Viktoria Isakova (left to right) on the red carpet before the premiere of director Anna Melikyan’s film “Three” at the 31st Kinotavr Film Festival in Sochi. Photo: RIA News/ Ekaterina Chesnokova

Well, the broadest interpretation of the concept of “love” was found in another regular of “Kinotavr” – the director Mikhail Segal, who directed the comedy “Deeper”.

The hero of the picture is the theater director Roman Petrovich (Alexander Pal). He works in the Main Theater of the country, puts on a play based on Chekhov, but the work drags on – the actors do not meet the strict requirements of Roman Petrovich. To the artistic director of the theater (Vladimir Steklov) I don’t like this, he dismisses a too creative director and takes in his place the fashionable director Khachaturian (Anton Lapenko), whose performances are simple and understandable to any undemanding spectator.

Roman Petrovich has been interrupted by odd jobs for a year, and then an old friend asks him to help with the hack, which turns out to be shooting a porn video. But even to this task Roman Petrovchi approaches very responsibly – he achieves Lera’s actors (Lyubov Aksenova) and Timur (Oleg Gaas) deep into the role, and this approach is very successful. Roman Petrovich’s videos turn out to be incredibly popular on the Internet, make the whole world look at Russia differently, and this does not go unnoticed by the country’s leadership. The director is summoned to the President (Igor Ugolnikov), who asks for help from the host of a news program on the Main TV Channel (Sergey Burunov), in whose stories the audience stopped believing. Well, if successful, Roman Petrovich can count on a reward – for example, a return to the Main Theater.

Segal’s light comedy is perhaps the best choice of the film that concludes the competitive screenings of Kinotavr 2020. The festival is almost over – the jury, headed by director Boris Khlebnikov, has to sum up the results, name the best film and hand out the rest of the prizes. The closing ceremony of Kinotavr will take place on Friday, September 18th.