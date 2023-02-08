As teenagers, the twin brothers Jean and René cycled daily with friends and other peers to the Dalton-MAVO in Naaldwijk. It created a bond, but apparently not for life. Former schoolmates are nevertheless quite shocked by the death of René, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his home in ‘s-Gravenzande on January 24. It is precisely his brother Jean who is imprisoned as a suspect.

#Lovehate #twin #brothers #ends #fatal #drama #stuck #death