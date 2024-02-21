'Love has no recipe' brings back the Peruvian Nicola Porcella in his role as an actor, but now more enhanced than ever. After the great premiere of the new TelevisaUnivisión novel, the former reality show boy from 'Esto es guerra' has been causing a sensation due to his obvious improvement on the screens. The mexican soap opera It also had an excellent debut before viewers, who were surprised by the tragic outcome of its chapter 1.

With Claudia Martín and Daniel Elbittar in the leading roles, 'Love has a recipe' It airs in prime time on its channel, replacing 'Golpe de Luck'. Here, what you should know about the novel so that you don't miss out on seeing chapter 3.

YOU CAN SEE: Users react to Nicola Porcella's debut on Televisa: “Now it is no longer a door”

What is 'Love Has No Recipe' about?

Love, intrigue, suspense and romance. 'Love Has No Recipe' tells the story of two different families that are united by destiny: one is rich and lacks a mother figure, while the other is humble and desperately searching for a daughter who was stolen.

Paz, a low-income woman, works for Esteban, a widower with three children. Throughout the plot, Paz lives various experiences while she tries to find her little girl and the woman who took her from her. One of these will be her unexpected bond with her boss, with whom she learns that she is capable of loving again.

Preview of chapter 3 of 'Love has no recipe'

YOU CAN SEE: This was the debut of Nicola Porcella in the novel 'Love has no recipe' on Televisa

When was 'Love Has No Recipe' released?

The new novel by TelevisaUnivision 'Love has no recipe' hit the screens on Monday, February 19 in prime time. The telenovela was created by Pablo Ferre García-Travesí and Santiago Pineda Aliseda, is directed by Eric Morales and Bonnie Cartas, and is produced by Juan Osorio.

When does chapter 3 of 'Love has no recipe' come out?

If you got hooked on this new romantic story or want to join its audience, we tell you that chapter 3 of 'Love has no recipe' is released Wednesday, February 21.

What time does 'Love Has No Recipe' premiere?

As mentioned above, 'Love has no recipe' airs in prime time, exactly at 8:30 pm in Mexico. However, you must consider the time difference if you are in another country. In the case of Peru, the telenovela broadcast with Nicola Porcella, from 'The House of the Famous', begins at 9.30 pm

YOU CAN SEE: With Wendy Guevara? Nicola Porcella debuts in Televisa novel with romantic kiss scene

Where to see 'Love has no recipe'?

'Love has no recipe' is a TelevisaUnivisión soap opera for The stars. To watch Las Estrellas live in Mexico you can tune into channel 2 of your open television or tune into the programming of the following pay services.

Izzi 102 / 802

Sky 102 / 1102

Dish 102/602

Cablecom 2

Megacable 102/1102

Total Play 2 / 102.

How to watch 'Love has no recipe' in Peru?

Likewise, if you are located in Peru, you will be able to enjoy all the programming of The Stars by Movistar. On the other hand, it is possible to enjoy the episodes of 'Love has no recipe' on the channel's website and on its official YouTube site, but with a slight delay compared to the broadcast on TV.

#39Love #recipe39 #chapter #Televisa #time #watch #ONLINE #Nicola #Porcella