A lot of attention is focused on loneliness in the Corona period. The difficult situation of families and parents, who tend to have to endure too much long-term community, is discussed even more. Charity, parental love or love for children are invoked everywhere and at the same time put to the test.

Because although the lockdown of public life has led to a reflection on the value of family relationships, the love between parents and children is also strained: Although love per se is initially aimed at no benefit, responsibilities arise from the love of children or parents that are currently making a significant contribution to replacing state structures and thus keeping society running in a state of emergency.

Adult children take care of their aging parents, fathers and mothers of younger children are suddenly also teachers and playmates in the home office. Love has great social utility these days.

In this wintry corona blues, Valentine’s Day is a real shock. Actually a commercialized, economically useful holiday on which you can make good money with flowers and chocolate.

This year, Valentine’s Day is very welcome

But this year he is very welcome because he reminds of something very elementary: That’s right, there is also the very light-footed, playful kind of (romantic) love and togetherness that people need mentally and physically. Without it being in any way useful. Or being overloaded with tasks and responsibilities.

In times when everything is so terribly serious and fun-free, where it is always about life and death, where everyone should constantly be sensible for the good of the community – Valentine’s Day seems to have fallen out of time. Almost cocky, mischievous, frivolous. A flashback to the supposedly full life before the pandemic. A reminder of a lightness of being that one had almost forgotten.

The love of parents and children is currently overloaded with responsibility

Because even love relationships in Corona times are only analyzed with worry lines and eagle eyes: Psychologists compare the lockdown effects on couples with a summer vacation together, which are not good for every relationship, or with the effect of a burning glass that makes everything appear abundantly clear.

In view of the lack of external distraction and the forced spatial proximity, existing problems become more open. Couples who feel this way would do well to ignore the classic Valentine’s Day with the expectations of harmony associated with it.

And the relatively harmonizing and tried-and-tested couples who are more likely to strengthen their relationship in these lockdown times do not really need any reason to think about doing something for their relationship.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with giving attentions and attentions to your partner on Valentine’s Day either. The ultimate token of love could be taking on homework supervision in homeschooling. But that’s so sensible and useful again.

Love relationships also thrive on play instinct, unreasonableness and daydreaming. Valentine’s Day is a reminder of this ease of life and the futility of love this year. Maybe everyone can think of something really silly to make their loved ones laugh.