Love | Hannele Gabrielsson paid almost 300 euros for someone to find her a partner – This is how the new “artisan dating” works

Hannele Gabrielsson, 53, is one of many who are looking for a partner through paid “artisan dating”. According to the couples therapist, frustration with the abundance of options in dating apps is a genuine phenomenon.

A life partner searching can be an exhausting task for someone who is looking for a serious relationship through, for example, phone dating apps.

Living in the capital region Hannele Gabrielsson53, is one of those who are tired of speed dating culture and wading through potential partners.

Gabrielsson has gone on numerous dates through various dating services, but the dating partners have not taken dating very seriously.

“It seems that a lot of people are only looking for one-night stands or meeting someone else the next day. It has become a bit disgusting,” he says.

Gabrielsson would like a life partner by his side, with whom he shares everyday life. Someone who would be serious in a relationship and share the same values.

A year at the beginning, Gabrielsson saw an ad for a company that promises to find a life partner that matches their wishes with the help of experts.

Gabrielsson decided to seize the opportunity and made an appointment for an interview, where he first mapped out what he is looking for in a partner and what kind of person he is.

Hannele Gabrielsson expects that through Fsamour she will find a new person with whom she can go on a date. "I would be ready to travel all the way to Vaasa," he says.

“I started here because I heard that they focus on partner candidates more thoroughly. I want a life-long relationship and a love story,” he states.

Then a months-long process began, in which the company would search among its other clients for a suitable partner candidate for Gabrielsson.

The people of Janakkala entrepreneurs, CEO Anni Sjöblom and vice president Laura Kuisman founded their own “artisan dating service” Fsamour at the end of last year. The purpose is to pick potential couples from among customers.

“We want to eradicate loneliness and respond to a person’s natural longing to find a long-term life partner,” says Sjöblom.

The idea for the service was partly based on Sjöblom and Kuisman’s own dating experiences. Apps like Tinder were frustrating and they also realized that there might be a demand for such a service.

According to Sjöblom, the service currently has hundreds of customers.

However, this is difficult to confirm, as the company has only been operating for less than a year and the financial statements are not yet available.

Sjöblom’s according to the interview template of the dating service has been developed with a psychotherapist and a relationship therapist. They have assessed which qualities are important for a long-term partnership.

Currently, client interviews are conducted by a former social worker.

The entrepreneurs do not answer questions about who the experts who developed the interview template are. So customers just have to trust that there are industry professionals behind the service.

The actual “matching”, i.e. bringing customers together, is currently done by Sjöblom himself. Neither he nor Kuismani has any previous background or experience in work related to relationships.

According to Sjöblom, age, the desired gender of the partner, and thoughts about starting a family are particularly important in evaluating the compatibility of customers.

“After that, we start looking at things related to the world of values, political and social views and also how the customer acts in conflict situations,” says Sjöblom.

Dating service Hannele Gabrielsson, who was recruited as a client, received a contact months after the interview.

He had finally found a partner candidate and there would be a blind date organized by Fsamour.

Gabrielsson traveled to Turku for a date with hope. It turned out that the man was very reliable, but one thing surprised him.

“He said he was hoping for a partner candidate who would like children. It was a complete surprise to me,” says Gabrielsson.

Gabrielsson himself had informed the dating company that he did not want children.

He thinks that apparently Fsamour had not asked the man very carefully about his dating partner’s wishes regarding starting a family, or that the man himself had not told about his dreams of children in the interview.

“Of course, it was a bit sad when I had traveled to the other side of Finland to meet him and then realized that I couldn’t,” says Gabrielsson.

Hannele Gabrielsson told her friends about the dating service, who thought it was a bit expensive. Gabrielsson thinks the price is reasonable.

Gabrielsson spent money for the service, close to 300 euros.

He himself thinks that the price is suitable because it is possible to meet three partner candidates.

“There is no guarantee that a partner will be found through this, but nevertheless there are professionals analyzing it. It creates faith,” says Gabrielsson.

According to CEO Anni Sjöblom, the price of the service is one that middle-income people can afford.

“There are already similar services abroad, but they are perhaps aimed at a bit richer people, says Sjöblom.

Frustration the abundance of options is a genuine phenomenon of dating life, says the couples therapist Hanna Myllymaa.

It can already be seen in the dating business. In addition to services like Fsamour, some dating apps advertise their service with the idea that the users’ ultimate goal is to get rid of the app hang.

According to Myllymaa, dating has become more playful and entertaining in recent years.

According to Myllymaa, the aimless use of dating apps tells about people’s need to banish loneliness and feel important and valuable.

“For me, too, young people come to the reception thinking that how do I know that this is the right one for me. Many are well informed, for example, about attachment relationship models and think carefully about what they want from a relationship,” says Myllymaa.

According to Myllymaa, “outsourcing” your search for a partner can help you trust that you are not alone in choosing a partner.